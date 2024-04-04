IBC Accelerators 2024: Final eight projects announced





IBC Innovation Lead Mark Smith, who is also Chair of the IBC Council, said the program brings together dynamic media and technology pioneers to address key current and future industry challenges, and what IBC represents. At the core of all this is the search for innovative solutions. Everyone from the global media, entertainment and technology community, from world-leading companies to emerging industry players, collaborate to explore potential solutions to the critical challenges facing the industry today.

The eight teams will then perform POC live in front of a global audience on stage at IBC2024 in Amsterdam this September. This year's accelerator program also includes special incubator projects that build on the innovative live production technologies established in previous projects.

The IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Program has built great momentum since its inception in 2019, and this year has seen more leading media players from around the world come to pitch their ideas than ever before. says Smith. Feedback on the latest conceptually proposed project has been overwhelmingly positive. There is a lot of talk about this year's program.

The eight new challenges announced by the accelerator program and additional incubator projects were selected following IBC's Kickstart Day, held at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) on 6 March. Future project champions and participants from all over the world attended the event to present and hear their views on the challenges they proposed to tackle in 2024, and then discuss synergies and interest in joining different teams . The project team will partner with Champion, a media and entertainment company looking to steer, support, trial and exploit innovations resulting from the accelerator's work, and technology innovation vendors and developers who will work with these brands to develop and develop. It consists of participants who are suppliers. This year he will carry out breakthrough achievements that will be showcased at IBC.

At IBC Kickstart Day, the 2023 Accelerator Project of the Year Award was also presented to the Responsive Narrative Factory team. The team developed a solution that delivers personalized, consumer-customized narratives in real-time through a metadata-driven content selection interface.

For this 2024 cycle, the projects selected for development are:

ECOFLOW: Optimizing energy savings for future-proof, low-impact online workflows. A project proposed by Humans Not Robots and Accedo and supported by Champions ITV and the BBC. This project develops integrated metrics for energy consumption at key stages of the end-to-end technology supply chain, integrating the best energy-saving features into a unified user experience to improve the environmental impact of media consumption. It is working. It essentially comes down to determining and demonstrating opportunities to make processing, streaming, and media consumption more measurable and sustainable.

A project to connect the future of live performance with ULL-AVLM (ultra-low latency audio, video, light and media data). This is a project proposed by d&b Solutions and promoted by the University of Strathclyde and others. We aim to develop a solution that uses private 5G to synchronize and distribute data between venues and achieve ultra-low latency. In a world where live performances include dynamic visual canvases that leverage real-time engines, spatial/object-based audio, and complex lighting and tracking data, this project aims to recreate the live performance experience in multiple locations and We also gather remote performers. A seamless, immersive live experience.

Solving the IP (Internet Protocol) Identity Crisis A project proposed by Eviden and supported by Champions BBC, EBU, IMG and Solent University. This project addresses the IP infrastructure challenges within broadcast facilities posed by media flow orchestration: finding the right device, sender, or receiver when there may be thousands of pieces of equipment within the facility. We aim to address the problem of how to find the The team collects data from across the industry to identify current bottlenecks and uses it to test and implement IS 13-incorporated solutions. Coordinated dynamic routing of the infrastructure then takes place. The collaborative group includes major industry standards movements working to accelerate approaches to this industry challenge.

Design Your Weapons in the Fight Against Disinformation is a project proposed by Champions BBC, CBS News and Paramount Global. The goal of this project is to increase industry-wide understanding of the challenges and misconduct facing all media today in identifying disinformation and helping audiences identify trustworthy news and information. It's about going. It aims to build support around how media companies can work together to address the issues and issues of communicating this work to new audiences. Through the resources of the BBC, CBS/Paramount and other co-champions, the team will establish initial assumptions about the most effective interventions and how news organizations can work together to make them work and make sense. I will strive to.

Control Room Evolution – Leverage XR, audio, AI, and HTML-based graphics solutions. Proposed by Champion His TRANSMIXR, ITN, BBC and TV2 Denmark, with support from Champion His HSLU, TCD, TG4, TUS and Strathclyde University. This project expands on the two original Accelerator challenge proposals into a transformational development that explores the evolution of live production workflows in two major development streams: control room evolution leveraging XR, audio, AI, and HTML-based graphics solutions. into a comprehensive project. This new project aims to use XR technology and AI solutions to optimize workflows and enable production teams to realize their creative visions without advanced technical expertise. POC is a regional and We aim to introduce democratized media production using distributed studios and shared resources across local hubs. The HTML-based graphics project stream aims to develop modular graphics solutions that support multiplatform delivery and real-time end-device rendering and playback. It aims to use industry standard graphics and programming tools for graphics development, as well as common off-the-shelf web components as storage and visualization essentials to provide the necessary modularity. Masu.

Digital Replica and Talent ID: Verify provenance, validation, and new automated workflow projects and champions proposed by HAND (Human & Digital). This challenge addresses the evolving disruption within the media and entertainment industry in authenticating and managing talent in today's digital environment. Specifically, we will address issues related to authentication of AI-generated content, representation of virtual worlds, and talent provenance. By providing a unique standardized identification framework, this project aims to streamline the authentication process and ensure reliable verification of real individuals, virtual avatars, and fictitious entities. This research addresses the media and entertainment industry's urgent need for agile solutions that automate provenance, verify the authenticity of digital personas, and protect against fraudulent virtual representations.

Scalable Ultra-Low Latency Streaming for Premium Sports The project proposed by Champion Comcast aims to achieve Twitter-like latency and near-instant playback using a standard HTTP streaming technology stack and infrastructure. That's what I'm aiming for. Areas considered are the use of low-latency encoding and segment-based ingest, the latest low-latency extensions to MPEG DASH, and the potential use of the MV-HEVC video codec and QUIC protocol. The goal is to enable a premium sports experience with less than 2 seconds of glass-to-glass delay with standard adaptive streaming.

AI Media Production Lab: For IBC Accelerators, the 2024 program will address a very special challenge under the overarching theme of the AI ​​Media Production Lab. It aims to explore a set of specific AI concepts in different production scenarios. This includes research and development of learning about various AI tools and techniques on how to improve creativity, bias, and efficiency in this rapidly changing and disruptive realm of media and technology. These case studies include:

1) Practical Generative AI Champions In this strand, proposed by the RAI and EBU, content creators use several AI platforms to create pilots to explore how AI can be used in creative storytelling and production. We will consider whether it can be used for Exploring AI as a powerful tool with the potential to transform traditional production workflows, this project provides an in-depth analysis of existing generative AI tools and best practice applications in the creation of scenes, scripts, voices, and virtual characters. It is also intended to.

2) AI Audience Validation Assistant (AAVA) Introduced by Champion Zwart and Evangelische Omroep (EO) and supported by Co-Champion BNNVARA, this challenge leverages AI as a tool to fight bias and improve industry-wide and audience perceptions. is focused on. Promote inclusivity and diversity in your audience and focus groups during the early stages of content creation and development. Overall, the project aims to explore ways to embrace industry needs and turn passive viewers into active contributors through AI-driven personas that reflect the complexities of society.

3) Changing the Game: Predictive Generating AI Champion This case study from Verizon explores AI as a production tool for live sports and live events, helping directors and production teams predict and edit the next frame and next move. and help you speed up your content. Detection and workflow improvements. This challenge assesses what datasets are needed to accurately predict live video outcomes and how far into the future the predicted video and audio can remain faithful to the actual video and audio. It is also aimed at.

Special incubator project

Connect and Produce Anywhere, Phase II, has been proposed by champions BBC, BT Media & Broadcast and TV2 Denmark, with others under review. This special project follows the construction and development of an all-IP, edge-first, multi-cloud, multi-software test bed environment created in the 2023 Accelerator Program. This project aims to drive further innovation through experimentation in the following areas: Environmental monitoring and measurement. Orchestration. Observability of deployments (including containerization). Other transport elements, business cases and licensing options.

To date, over 180 organizations have joined the accelerator program since 2019, providing POC for 35 projects. Alumni Champions include Aardman Entertainment, Al Jazeera, BBC, BT Sport, DAZN, Fox Sports, ITV, NBC Universal, English Premier League, Pixar, Production Park, Thomson Reuters, RT, Sky, Universal Pictures, Unity, Unreal/Epic It is included. Games, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery and more. Projects have tackled challenges in areas such as 5G, AI, CG animation, live cloud production, immersive audio and sound, next-generation news studios, cloud localization, sustainability, volumetric video and VFX workflows, and IP migration. I did.

The final results and demonstrations of all this year's accelerator projects will be on display every day in the Accelerator Zone of the Innovation Stage in Hall 3 of IBC2024. Each POC presentation provides a complete overview of the project challenges, demonstrates the results, and answers visitors' questions.

Learn more about the IBCs 2024 Accelerator Program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ibc.org/features/ibc-accelerators-2024-final-eight-projects-unveiled/10846.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos