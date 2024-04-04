Technology mogul Egor Abramov talks about Fort Ross Ventures, which fosters new innovation





Renowned investor Egor Abramov launches new technology-focused venture fund Fort Ross

BARCELONA, CATALUA, SPAIN, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — In a ground-breaking move in the venture capital industry, experienced investor Egor Abramov has launched a new investment system “Fort Ross Announced the establishment of “Ventures''. The world's brightest minds and most innovative technology startups. With a keen eye for disruptive work and a history of supporting innovative companies, Abramoff brings years of gaming work, insight, and a unique approach to venture capitalism with the creation of Fort Ross Ventures. .

“Venture capital is not just about raising money. It’s about supporting new technologies, supporting the founders’ journey, and ultimately bringing value to society,” says Egor Abramov. To tell. “At Fort Ross Ventures, our mission is to be the bridge that connects breakthrough technology startups with the tools, support, and global connections they need to succeed.”

Fort Ross Ventures aims to invest in a broad range of sectors, with a particular focus on technologies that have the potential to address critical market needs. Egor Abramov emphasizes that the fund is not limited by the hype surrounding any particular technology or industry. Instead, we aim to support startups with a clear vision, a strong understanding of the market and the potential to make a big impact.

Entrepreneur Egor Abramov plans to continue his tradition of encouraging new work and supporting the next generation of tech-savvy leaders with the launch of Fort Ross Ventures. The fund actively seeks promising startups and invites founders who are passionate about making a difference through technology.

About Egor Alexandrovich Abramov

Businessman Egor Abramov is a venture capitalist known for his strategic investment approach, deep insight into the technology industry, and commitment to helping his portfolio companies thrive. With extensive experience in the US and Russian technology ecosystems, Abramov has a keen understanding of global market trends and venture dynamics.

