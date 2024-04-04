Google sues crypto fraudster for allegedly uploading fake app





Google on Thursday filed a lawsuit against a group of cryptocurrency scammers for allegedly defrauding more than 100,000 people worldwide by uploading fraudulent investment and cryptocurrency exchange apps to Google Play.

Google is the first tech company to take action against cryptocurrency scammers and said it is doing so as a way to set a legal precedent to establish protection for users. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants “made multiple false statements to Google in order to upload unauthorized apps to Google Play, including information regarding their identity, location, and the type and nature of the applications being uploaded.” including, but not limited to, false statements.”

The Alphabet-owned company is suing a group of fraudsters who created and published at least 87 fraudulent apps to deceive users, not only for breach of contract but also for civil lawsuits under the Racketeering Criminal Organizations Act (RICO). .

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to leverage our resources to actually fight the bad guys who were running a large-scale cryptocurrency scheme to defraud some of our users,” said Google General Counsel Halima Delaine Prado. He spoke exclusively on CNBC Crypto World. Camera interview.

“In 2023 alone, more than $1 billion in crypto fraud and scams occurred in the United States. [lawsuit] “This not only allows us to use our resources to protect our users, but also serves as a kind of precedent for future bad actors that we will not tolerate this behavior,” she added.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, alleges that the fraudsters, Yun-Feng Sun, also known as Alphonse Sun, and Hong-Nam Chan, also known as Chan Hong-nim or Stanford Fisher, were arrested in at least 2019. He said he had been implementing the plan since 2016. The two targeted victims primarily in the United States and Canada in three ways: a text message campaign using Google Voice, online promotional videos on YouTube and other platforms, and an affiliate marketing campaign that paid user fees. They allegedly lured you into downloading apps from Google Play and other sources. To register people.

According to the complaint, Mr. Sun, Mr. Chan, and their agents tried to make the app appear legitimate and tricked users into maintaining balances on the app and showing them that they were receiving profits from their investments. He designed the app. However, users were not able to withdraw their investments or purported profits.

To convince users that the app was trustworthy, the defendants initially allowed users to withdraw small amounts of money, according to the complaint. Others were allegedly told they needed to pay a fee or have a minimum balance to withdraw their money, and Google said the ruse “defrauded some victims out of even more money. ”.

“Unfortunately, as new technology emerges, bad actors try to exploit it to deceive users,” said DeLaine Prado. “We have teams working around the clock to detect fraud, spam, and abuse, and when we find such unique cases, we actually go the extra mile and take more constructive action. We're actually going to engage in aggressive litigation to really establish legal protections for our users in a way.”

One of the apps featured in the lawsuit was TionRT, which claims to be a cryptocurrency exchange. Google said the app was uploaded to Play in 2022 by a developer account associated with Sun. According to the complaint, participants in the fraudulent scheme used text messages and social media platforms to lure victims into downloading apps and investing with the promise of making additional money.

TionRT appeared to be legitimate from news releases about the app published on the news service's website, according to the complaint. Google said the victim later complained to the sender of the text message that she was unable to withdraw money, but received no response. The platform was eventually shut down.

Google was alerted to a fake app by a victim who was unsuccessfully trying to withdraw funds.

“We have a dedicated cybersecurity team that constantly monitors all of our platforms and services, looking for opportunities to do more or where we believe users are being abused.”DeLaine Prado said. In some cases, she added, Google also partners with law enforcement agencies.

Google says in its complaint that once an app goes offline, the scammers create a new app and upload it to Google Play, “using a variety of computer network infrastructure and accounts to obfuscate their identity, and in the process… “Making materially false statements to Google.” ”

Google claims it has suffered damages in excess of $75,000 in costs of investigating the breach and the burden of safety and integrity resources. The company is seeking general damages and a permanent injunction barring the defendants and their employees from creating Google accounts and accessing Google services.

