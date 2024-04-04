These are the AI ​​settings you need to enable on your Galaxy S24.





Samsung's latest flagship device, the Galaxy S24 series, comes with unique AI features for photo editing, real-time translation, auto-generated summaries of web pages, and more.

However, not all of these features are enabled by default. If you've got your new Galaxy S24 but are still unsure of everything your phone can do, here are five AI settings you should enable right now.

Get real-time translations during calls

The first setting you'll want to make sure to enable is live translation. This is a near real-time voice translation feature between you and the person you're talking to on the phone. Before we explain how the translation tool works, let's first turn it on.

To enable live translation, go to Settings, then Advanced Features > Advanced Intelligence > Phone and toggle live translation on. Before you start using Live Translate, select your language, the language of the person you are speaking to, and the translated audio. The company says it has 13 languages, including Simplified Chinese, Mexican Spanish, and U.S. Spanish, with more on the way. You can also mute your voice and the other person's voice, and there is also an option to only hear the translated audio.

You can choose language and audio presets for individual contacts.

To use live translation, call[通話アシスト]press the button,[ライブ翻訳]Select to start real-time translation. As you speak, you'll see a screen showing your conversation in real time, including both the original and translated text. After you speak, the translation tool translates your words into the other participants' languages. If you mute your audio, participants will only hear the translated audio.

Translated conversations can be viewed as text on the screen in real time.

06:53 Edit photos using generative AI

One of the biggest AI tools on the Galaxy S24 is Generative Edit. This allows you to use generative AI to erase, reconstruct, and remaster photos taken on your phone. For example, if you resize an object or delete a person in a photo, Generative Edit can generate a new background to fill in the missing parts.

Like other features and settings in this guide, Generative Editing is not turned on by default and must be turned on in Settings.[設定]>[高度な機能]>[高度なインテリジェンス]>[写真エディター]and toggle generative editing on.

Move, delete, and resize people and objects in your photos and fill in backgrounds using generative AI.

In the gallery app,[編集]Click and give it 3 stars[AI]Tap the button to use the generation AI. Then straighten the photo and the generation AI will help generate more background. You can also move, delete, and resize objects in your photo by drawing on the image, and the generated AI can recreate the background that fills the image.

Automatically create summaries of audio recordings

Galaxy S24's voice recorder does more than just record audio. You can also transcribe audio to text and use AI to summarize the text, which is useful if you're recording a lecture at school or a presentation at work. However, before you can summarize your transcriptions, you need to enable this feature in your settings.

[設定]>[高度な機能]>[高度なインテリジェンス]>[ボイス レコーダー]>[概要]and toggle it on. Turn on summaries to automatically create summaries of your audio recordings using artificial intelligence.

You can choose from a variety of languages ​​other than English for transcripts and summaries.

If you want to check out transcription tools at work, tap an audio recording in the Voice Recorder app, create a transcription, and then[概要]Go to tab. At the top of the summary, you'll see keywords that you can tap to see specific sections of the summary. Below that, you'll see an overview filled with AI-generated headers and bullet points.

There are timestamps so you can follow the audio when reviewing the transcript summary.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET Get an overview of the sites you visit in your web browser

Another AI tool that must be enabled before use can summarize almost any web page you visit in your browser. However, for this to work, you must use Samsung's default he web browser (simply called Internet). The AI ​​Overview tool does not work in Chrome or other third-party web browsers.

[設定]>[高度な機能]>[高度なインテリジェンス]>[Samsung Internet]>[要約], toggle the tool on. You can now get an overview of your web pages.

As mentioned in Settings, these summaries are not saved by Samsung.

Access your Samsung web browser, visit the site you want to summarize, and press the AI ​​icon (three stars) that appears in the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. Click Summary to see an AI-generated summary of the web page. Below is a summary of David Lumb's CNET article about the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET When you use AI, you only process data on your device

The last AI setting you should consider enabling is to protect your own privacy.[設定]>[高度な機能]>[高度なインテリジェンス]in,[デバイス上でのみデータを処理する]When you toggle on, the data processed through artificial intelligence only happens on your device and not online.

Typically, data is sent to third parties only to generate a response for the functionality you are using. It is not used for machine learning or advertising, and the data is deleted from third-party servers as soon as it is finished being generated. However, if you feel that your data is safer remaining on your device, you should enable this setting.

Samsung warns that turning on this feature may lead to poor results and prevent certain AI features from working.

