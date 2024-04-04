Google “considers charging a fee'' for premium search results using artificial intelligence | Business News





Google is reportedly considering charging users for “premium” internet search results powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The tech giant is said to be considering several ideas for how to use the technology, including including enhanced search tools as part of its premium subscription service.

Google's main search engine would still be free to use under the proposal, but additional content would be available for a fee, people told the Financial Times.

According to the report, the ads will continue to appear next to search results even if you are a subscriber.

Estimates suggest that more than 1 billion people use search tools every month.

Google already charges for some features, such as its “AI Premium” service, which provides additional storage space and access to its new Gemini AI assistant in Gmail and Docs.

But this is the first time the company's core product will be behind a paywall.

The Financial Times said it was informed of the proposal by three Google officials.

Engineers are working on enhanced AI tools, but executives have not yet decided whether or when to introduce the feature.

A company spokesperson told Sky News: “We are not working on or considering an ad-free search experience.

“As we have done many times before, we will continue to build new premium features and services to enhance our subscription offerings across Google.”

He added: “There is nothing to announce at this time.”

This comes amid fierce competition among tech companies over AI and how to use it, with some commentators accusing Google of struggling to keep up with rivals such as ChatGPT.

Last month, the company revealed it had decided to restrict its AI chatbot Gemini from answering election-related questions in some countries due to concerns about the information provided to users.

In February, Google stopped using the tool to generate images after complaints that the depictions of historical figures were “inaccurate.”

