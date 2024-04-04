'I had to go see him': Elephant seal Emerson found in Saanich, British Columbia – British Columbia





The coveted elephant seal has landed in Saanich, British Columbia, on Vancouver Island.

Two-year-old Emerson headed to the beach in Saanich to shed his skin, which means he will be out for about five weeks.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is aware of his presence and is warning local residents not to get too close to the wildlife.

Paul Cottrell of Fisheries and Oceans Canada said he thought it was an April Fool's joke.

We met several times in June and September of last year. He's a big animal so he moved (earlier) and now he's big.

Cottrell said it's not unusual for Fisheries and Oceans officials to see elephant seals molting in British Columbia this time of year, and in fact, it's becoming much more common.

More animals were coming in from further south. He said many molting elephant seals are captured every year, and the number is increasing every year.

Keeping them and the public safe is really a full-time job.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has a BC seal team that focuses on minimizing contact between seals and the public.

Cottrell said problems can arise, such as off-leash dogs and small children who could be injured if they get too close.

As for Emerson, we're going to put up a fence around him to make sure he has a path to the water and to keep people from getting too close.

The seal team will also be setting up signs and caution tape.

We just want him to do his thing and move on, but if we have to relocate him, we have the ability to do that, Cottrell said.

Global News spoke to some community members who had been watching Emerson closely.

Rahanna Vu said all the residents were very excited about the seals and couldn't believe how docile they were.

As soon as I went on break, I had to come here to see him.

Of course, this celebrity sticker is a hit with area kids.

I came here yesterday because my sister saw him. I came here and stayed an hour or two to check on him, Preston Archair said.

He's so cute.

Cottrell said Emerson was raised by volunteers in the United States after being abandoned by his mother in a park, so while he is welcoming in terms of personality, he still warns Emerson to give him space so he can do his job. It is said that there is

