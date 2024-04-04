Discord is adding ads, but with a twist for gamers: What we know so far





Discord, the voice and video chat service for gamers that recently expanded its reach, joins a long list of free services that use advertising to support the platform. The change marks a shift in direction for the company, which has long held anti-advertising views.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that ads will begin appearing on Discord this week. Ad slots are a way for game developers to get Discord users and their friends to play their games, and allow developers to make money from sales, in-app purchases, and in-game ads.

However, Discord's ads will appear in the form of “sponsored quests” rather than standard ads, Discord's senior vice president Peter Celis said in a blog post last month. If someone is streaming via his Discord and playing a game with sponsored quests, you will be given the opportunity to complete the quest while others are watching. Viewers can also jump into the game and complete quests for rewards.

Discord will reportedly target ads based on your gameplay, age, and geographic location, but you can turn off personalization in the app's settings.

Here's what we know so far about Sponsored Quests.

Sponsored quests are nothing new

Sponsored quests are something Discord has tried before. The chat service collaborated with Epic Games and Lucasfilm Games on a sponsored quest in May 2023. Players could share their Fortnite gameplay with friends on the Discord stream, complete quests, and earn event-exclusive Star Wars-inspired skins. New sponsored quests may work as well.

You can currently disable Quest in the app's privacy settings. However, once a Sponsored Quest is officially launched, those settings may be changed or removed.

In addition to adding ads, Discord also plans to ramp up efforts to sell things like sponsored profiles in the shop. The initiative began last week with the release of his Valorant collection, which includes avatar decorations and profile effects inspired by the game. Sponsored collections like this add to the flair of profiles already available in the shop.

The move to advertising comes as the company aims to increase revenue for its chat service. Discord laid off 17% of its workforce in January. The company has attracted many investors, but has never posted a profit despite significant revenue growth and hundreds of millions of registered users over the past few years.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Discord CEO James Citron said that Discord wants “every game to offer quests on Discord.” He also told Bloomberg that Discord will likely file for an initial public offering at some point and become a publicly traded company.

For now, Discord is probably hoping that sponsored quests and collections in its shop will do better than its game store, which lasted two years before being discontinued in 2021.

How do sponsored quests work?

Developers who pay for sponsored quests on Discord want to encourage the friends of the users playing the game they are watching to also play the game. Sponsored quests will pop up, and users playing the game can join them through her Discord interface, and completing them will give other users in the stream a chance to take on the challenge. After completing a quest, users will receive rewards that can be redeemed in-game.

When a sponsored quest becomes available, players will see a pop-up during the stream and can participate in it.

What will Discord sponsored quests look like?

If you start streaming a game that has a sponsored quest while your friends are watching, they will be prompted to join the quest. Once completed, another pop-up will appear informing you that the quest is complete and you can redeem your reward. Those watching the stream may also receive a pop-up prompting them to complete a quest when the streamer ends. Exact graphics will be available after starting the sponsored quest.

Discord allows users to turn off sponsored quests in its current iteration, but that may change once quests officially launch.

Screenshot by Joe Hindy/CNET Can I turn off sponsored quests?

Yes, for now. Open Discord and[設定]of[プライバシーと安全性]Go to section. There you should see a selection of in-game rewards (aka quests). Turn that setting off.

However, please note that this setting may change once the sponsored quest is published.

“Users can opt out of Quest's personalized promotions based on activity and data shared with Discord,” a Discord representative said in an email. “However, quests may still appear if the user navigates to the gift inventory or via contextual entry points such as the user's friend's activity. Additionally, quests may still appear if the user navigates to the gift inventory or via a contextual entry point such as the user's friend's activity. Additionally, certain quests or in-app promotions may There's also an option to hide it. It's a game they're not interested in.”

When does Discord start sponsored quests?

Discord did not reveal the exact release date, but told the Wall Street Journal it will be released during the first week of April.

Will I see ads if I don't stream?

We won't know until the update is fully launched. However, it appears that the majority of ads are only shown to those using Discord's streaming feature. However, Discord promotes events through notifications, so you might see a pop-up even if you don't stream.

