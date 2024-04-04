Google addresses criticism of forums at the top of search results





The carousel of discussions and forums in Google's search results has raised concerns among SEO experts who worry that the prominence of forum content can lead to misinformation and fraud.

Google search lead Danny Sullivan acknowledged the issue and said the feedback had been passed on for further evaluation.

Sullivan also addressed widespread concerns about forum content, noting that while some people may dislike forum content, many users appreciate it and actively seek it out.

This article explores the impact of the new carousel and its potential opportunities and challenges.

Concerns raised regarding forum content in search results

The introduction of a carousel of discussions and forums calls into question Google's commitment to uncovering trusted information.

Lily Ray, a prominent figure in the SEO community, raised the issue on Twitter, saying, “Isn't this a bit dangerous for Google?”

Serious question for @searchliaison:

For over six years, Google has shared throughout QRG that YMYL queries (like perhaps “weight loss”) require the highest level of EEAT. For over six years, we've seen sites like the CDC and Harvard University feature prominently in these rankings… pic.twitter.com/7fpoUOKANO

— Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) April 3, 2024

She pointed out that Reddit in particular has been “taken over by affiliate spam and scammers.”

Google's response

Sullivan explained that carousels “appear automatically when our system deems them relevant and useful.”

If the system deems it relevant and useful, the unit will be automatically displayed. I'm not saying someone should “enter that first for that particular query”. I think you understand it, but others reading this may not. That being said, I can understand the concerns and issues, and I…

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 3, 2024

However, some users objected to this explanation.

Twitter user @sc_kkw said, “If they actively ask for it, let them do it. It's better for users to have 'Reddit' at the end of their search than to sift through forum answers to find a reputable website.” It's much easier to type. ”

Sullivan asserted that the goal is to display relevant content, whether from forums, blogs, or websites.

He shows the potential value of this content with an example of a personal search experience where a forum result quickly resolved a smart blind problem.

Some people actively seek out content. Others may appreciate that related content, such as forums, blogs, and websites, may appear as part of the overall results set. The same goes for other things. When searching for some news event, people usually don't expect to type…

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 3, 2024

Is there room for improvement?

Sullivan assured Ray's concerns were understood and passed on to the search team.

He outlined potential improvements, including adjusting the frequency of forum content for specific queries and adding a disclaimer clarifying that forum participants may not be medical professionals. did.

I understand that point and concern. I didn't say, “All users seem to like something, so we'll show it regardless of relevance.” But let's think about these points again.

1) We want to make sure we see *any* content that appears in the results, including forum content.

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 3, 2024

Why SEJ is paying attention

Particularly for YMYL queries, including discussion and forum carousels in search results has implications for both users and publishers.

User trust: When forum content that contains misinformation or deception appears prominently in search results, it can erode user trust in Google's ability to provide trustworthy information. Disappointed Publisher: A SEO expert or creator who has invested time and resources into creating high-quality, reliable content can become discouraged if forum content consistently outperforms his or her own work. Public Health and Welfare: The spread of misinformation through forum content can harm users who rely on search results for accurate medical information.How this helps

Despite the concerns raised, including forum content in search results can provide opportunities to:

Identify content gaps: Analyzing the questions and discussions in your forum results can help you identify content gaps and create targeted, authoritative resources that address your users' needs. Community engagement: By participating in relevant forums and providing helpful and accurate information, you can establish your brand as a trusted authority in your field and potentially increase visibility and traffic. Adapt your content strategy: Consider incorporating user-generated content, such as expert interviews and case studies, to provide first-hand experiences and perspectives that users will find valuable in forum discussions.In summary

The carousel of discussions and forums in Google's search results has raised concerns among SEO experts. Google acknowledges your feedback and is considering possible improvements.

This development presents challenges and opportunities for SEO professionals to identify content gaps, engage with the community, and adapt their content strategies to better serve user needs.

Featured image: pathdoc/Shutterstock

