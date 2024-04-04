Google may put its AI content behind a paywall. Do you also pay for search engines?





Google may be considering charging for premium content generated by artificial intelligence (AI), revamping its business model as the company could put some of its core products behind a paywall. It was reported that there may be. If this happens, it will be the first time that Google charges for content.

The Google logo is seen at Google I/O, the annual developer conference held at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. If this happens, it will be the first time that Google charges for content. (AFP) What report says about Google's plans to charge users for premium content?

The Financial Times reported that Google is considering whether to add certain AI-powered search features to its premium subscription service. The service already offers access to Google's new AI assistant Gemini, the company's version of the viral chatbot ChatGPT.

Hindustan Times – Fastest source for latest news! Read now.

The report added that executives have not yet decided when or whether to move forward with the move. Engineers are developing the know-how needed to implement the service, the report added. The FT reports that Google's search engine will remain free after the change, but ads will continue to be displayed and visible to subscribers.

Google denies the report

In a statement to the BBC, Google said: “We are not working on or considering an ad-free search experience. As we have done many times before, we will continue to build new premium features and services. , we will continue to strengthen our subscription services.” Google. There is nothing to announce at this time. ”

This comes after Google faced challenges earlier this year when Gemini, which can not only answer questions in text format but also generate images in response to text prompts, sparked controversy for creating the wrong images. This was in response to the Google apologized and immediately “suspended” the tool, saying it “misses the point.”

Unlock a world of benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts to personalized news feeds, it's all here with just a click! – Log in now! Hindustan Get business news, today's gold rates, India news and other relevant updates on the Times website and apps.

Follow the latest breaking news and trends from India and around the world on Hindustan Times Newsdesk. We cover everything from politics and policy to economics and the environment, from regional issues to national events and world affairs. …Show details

News / Business / Google may put its AI content behind a paywall. Do you also pay for search engines?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/google-may-put-its-ai-content-behind-paywall-will-you-pay-for-search-engine-as-well-101712213932894.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos