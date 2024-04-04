How AI can help you skip more meetings





This is especially true if you were scheduled to attend an hour-long meeting to hear five minutes of insight on one specific topic, which Hackney says is common.

When this happens, Hackney says, people end up dividing their attention and trying to do other tasks in the remaining 55 minutes anyway. He ends up being the one texting with obvious disinterest.

Thanks to AI tools, we can stop doing that, he says. Personally, what I do now when I find myself in a situation like that is I reach out to the conference organizer and say, “I can check if you have your AI tools turned on and send me a summary.'' Is it?” is to ask. And instead of sitting there and concentrating for an hour and a half, he read the summary in four minutes.

Steve Vials, head of Google Workspace for Australia and New Zealand, says Google Meet users will soon have access to similar note-taking, summarizing and summarizing features, as well as the attend for me feature.

Vials said sometimes people simply can't make the meeting or are double-booked. This is where Attendance comes in handy, with the ability to join meetings for me, deliver messages when I'm out of the office, and automatically receive summaries via Google Docs.

Meetings that kill productivity

Like the Zooms AI companion, Microsoft's Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 also promises to reduce the number of meetings and increase productivity.

AI tools are built into all Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

Lucy Debono, director of modern work at Microsoft, told BOSS that customers use Copilot within Teams more than any other app, and she said this was no surprise.

De Bono says we know that inefficient meetings are the biggest killer of productivity, with researchers finding that people were having three times more Teams meetings in early 2023 than in February 2020. I cited a Microsoft study.

Among other things, Copilot in Microsoft Teams allows users to ask questions about what was said, summarize participants' contributions in simpler terms, summarize previous meetings, list action items, and Explain your solution questions or create meeting notes.

According to Microsoft data, you can catch up on missed meetings almost 4x faster with Copilot. Another benefit, DeBono said, is that the conference will be more inclusive. Meeting organizers can ask Copilot to identify attendees who haven't yet spoken, so they can go to them next. Additionally, if participants want to contribute but are having trouble finding their voice, they can ask Copilot to suggest questions to ask.

Seamless integration

Brian Williams, founder of Hockey Stick Advisory, believes that given that many employees already struggle to juggle so many channels, the best AI tools will seamlessly fit into employees' existing workflows. We believe that it is a tool that can be integrated into

This is one of the reasons he uses Avoma.ai to record and transcribe meetings. He set up transcriptions and summaries to be automatically sent to his account on his customer relationship management platform, HubSpot, after a meeting ends.

Rather than just adding another tool, Williams says, look at where you're stuck, stuck, or spending a lot of time, and use AI and technology to solve those workflows. Masu. That's where the benefits of technology can unlock productivity.

Williams also uses Room, a video messaging platform that Atlassian acquired for $1.5 billion last October. The platform allows users to record their screen, camera, and microphone, share videos with teammates, and watch updates at their convenience, saving time in meetings. The platform also has an AI suite.

We say, “Okay, team, the purpose of this update is to run ABC.” We'll walk you through these things and end with a short 5-minute update with a clear call to action. In other words, it may not be necessary. [a meeting] Not at all, Williams says.

He says Loom is especially useful for international teams because scheduling meetings across multiple time zones can be difficult. It will also allow a person to structure his day so that he can check updates when energy is low and perform the most difficult tasks when he is more alert. .

Williams told BOSS that these tools are based on the idea that results and results are more important than the number of hours an employee works.

That's the future of work and how things are going to be, he says. That's how you get the most out of people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/work-and-careers/workplace/how-ai-can-help-you-skip-more-meetings-20240320-p5fdwy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos