Will Google start charging users? What you need to know





Google is considering charging for a new premium search feature powered by artificial intelligence, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

This includes considering options such as adding certain AI-powered search features to the premium subscription service that offers the Gemini AI assistant in Gmail and Google Docs, the newspaper reported. Google will remain a free search engine and advertising will continue for subscribers.

Google told the Financial Times that it is not working on or considering ad-free search and will continue to build new premium features and services to enhance its subscription services across Google.

Statement: We've been reinventing search for years to help people access information in the most natural way. Through our experiments with generative AI in search, we have already processed billions of queries and seen an increase in search queries across all major markets. We continued to rapidly improve our products to meet the needs of new users.

There is nothing to announce at this time, the company added.

TIME has reached out to Google for comment.

The world's leading search engine was first launched in 1996, two years before Google was founded as a company, and has been overtaking the market ever since. However, the introduction of OpenAIs ChatGPT, the most famous of the free AI chatbots, launched in 2022, transformed the world of technology.

Google introduced its own chatbot called Bard in March 2023, expanded service capacity, introduced subscriptions in February, and changed its brand name to Gemini.

Last year, the company also began allowing search engine users to sign up to test AI-powered results that can provide detailed answers to questions along with links to web pages. According to the Financial Times, this requires more expensive technical capabilities, and the company also generates advertising revenue through its current model of directing users to advertisers' links.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6963316/google-charges-users-ai-powered-search-results-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos