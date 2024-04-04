Google sues suspected cryptocurrency scammer for luring people into investments they can never get back





Google is suing two suspected cryptocurrency scammers for using its Play Store to provide fraudulent cryptocurrency trading apps and investment platforms in exchange for defrauding users. These apps were used for a type of romance scam commonly referred to as pig butchering, which refers to fattening pigs before being slaughtered.

The accused scammers are two app developers based in China and Hong Kong who allegedly uploaded 87 different fraudulent apps and lured over 100,000 people who downloaded them to enable their scheme. There is. Based on user complaints, Google claims that users have suffered losses ranging from $100 to tens of thousands of dollars each. Google says apps uploaded by the duo and their anonymous associates have been used for various types of fraud since at least 2019.

Google says it is the first company in its industry to take this kind of action. The company has already shut down apps on the Play Store when they were determined to be fraudulent. Google general counsel Halima Delaine Prado said in a statement that this lawsuit is important in holding these bad actors accountable and sending a clear message that we will aggressively pursue those who take advantage of our users. Said to be a step. Google says the scheme also harmed it because it threatened the integrity of its app store and diverted resources to detect and disrupt its operations. The company announced that it had suffered more than $75,000 in financial damages as a result of the fraud investigation.

According to Google's complaint, the alleged scam involved the following: The developers are said to have created fake cryptocurrency exchange and investment apps, passed them off as legitimate investment apps on the Play Store, and misrepresented details such as location so they could be uploaded. The scammer or his girlfriend's alleged associates then use a combination of romance scam messages and her YouTube videos to lure users to the platform. This type of fraud is often referred to as pig butchering, but Google says in a footnote to the complaint that it does not adopt or endorse this terminology.

The first text they send may look familiar to anyone who has received text spam messages like, “I'm Sophia, remember?” Or I miss you all the time, how are your parents Mike? According to the complaint. If they get a response, the alleged scammers will start a conversation and eventually move her to a platform like WhatsApp and then ask their new friend to download one of their scam apps. It looks like he was trying to convince me to put money in.

According to the complaint, developers and their associates sometimes convinced alleged victims that they could earn commissions by promoting the apps themselves as affiliates of the platform.

Google claims that once users use the app, developers have made the platform look convincing by demonstrating balance and return on investment. The only problem was that users could not withdraw their money. According to Google, the apps sometimes allowed users to withdraw small amounts of money, or required withdrawal fees or minimum balances, ultimately swindling them out of even more money.

Google is accusing the developers of violating its terms of service and violating the Unauthorized Organizations Act. It asks the court to prevent further fraud and award Google an unspecified amount in damages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/4/4/24114673/google-sues-alleged-crypto-scammers-play-store The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos