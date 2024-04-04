Perplexity's growth overturns marketers' fears about AI's impact on SEO





Join us in Atlanta on April 10th to explore the landscape of security workers. Explore the vision, benefits, and use cases of AI for security teams. Request an invitation here.

When Microsoft announced it was bringing OpenAIs technology to Bing, businesses started complaining about the potential loss of web traffic. What about all the effort put into Search Engine Optimization (SEO)? Google's entry into the space with Search Generation Experience (SGE) has brought even more criticism. But new research from AI-first search engine Perplexity suggests these concerns may be overblown.

It's a very exciting time to see what's happening around AI and search, Jim Yu, CEO of enterprise SEO platform BrightEdge, told VentureBeat. Over the past few decades, search models have evolved in stages. Big changes are happening right now. New AI models are fundamentally disrupting search.

To understand the future of search and what it means for consumers and businesses, Yus spent time parsing its database of queries run through Perplexity and analyzed the results. According to their research, Perplexity's referral traffic from search engines to branded websites has increased by 40% month-over-month since January. Additionally, 60% of citations match Google's top 10 organic search results. This means users using Perplexity will see similar and relevant answers to their queries, just as they would using traditional search.

The beginning of the door to Google's crown

Whether AI is involved or not, companies still need to invest in SEO, Yu explains. But in the age of AI, credibility is key to getting your site cited frequently in answers. A higher ranking today will give him a head start, Yu says. However, instead of focusing on optimizing individual pages, think more broadly. Improve your concentration. Which topic has the right to win? he asks.

VB event

AI Impact Tour Atlanta

Continuing the tour, he headed to Atlanta on April 10th to join the AI ​​Impact Tour. This special, invite-only event in partnership with Microsoft will feature a discussion on how generative AI is transforming the security workforce. Space is limited, so request your invitation now.

request an invitation

Google has been the undisputed search leader for decades, but AI, especially generative AI, is threatening its market dominance. Perplexitys' increased referral traffic is proof of that. This is the first time I've seen someone change market share with any speed in terms of actual referral traffic. [brand sites], Yu admits that Google is not holding back anything, but says:it's a fraction of a fraction [of market share]but the momentum is there.

To understand how perplexity impacts search, Yu looked at the nine industries BrightEdge looked at for the study: healthcare, education, B2B technology, restaurants, travel, entertainment, insurance, finance, and retail e-commerce. I listed. The team uncovers the differences between Google's His SGE (still in beta at the time of this writing) and His Perplexity domains, revealing which content his sources receive the most on which search engines Did.

Reddit is cited as the top domain in seven of the top nine industries, excluding healthcare and finance. When it comes to finance, Perplexity prioritizes Yahoo, MarketWatch, and CNN. Mayo Clinic, Yelp, TripAdvisor, Coursera in Healthcare, Restaurants, Travel & Education E-commerce is an area where Perplexity and Google don't exactly see eye to eye. Both use Wikipedia and Amazon, but when it comes to third-party product reviews, Google uses Quora and Consumer Reports. Reddit has once again become his preferred site for Perplexitys.

Some sources are pulled in thanks to paid partnerships, while others are obtained through the open web. Nevertheless, Yu argues that this is an example of a seaside property where the generative AI engine needs to contract with the online community to obtain the training data needed for the model. . Take a look at Reddit's licensing deal with Google ahead of its IPO, or Yelps' partnership with Perplexity.

confusion on the move

BrightEdges' report follows Perplexitys' announcement that it will soon show branded ads in search results. The AI ​​search engine company displays native ads on relevant questions and allows advertisers to control what follow-up her queries are displayed. Although such a move appears to be in direct contrast to the company's contention on its site that search should be free from the influence of ad-driven models, Perplexitys chief business officer Dmitry Shevelenko told AdWeek: , said advertising has always been part of how to build a good search system. work.

If this evolves beyond native ads and sponsored questions, could there be an equivalent to Google AdWords in Perplexity? Although nowhere near the scale, this would bring AI apps more like Google and help digital marketing This may increase the interest of the person in charge.

Search advice for marketers

Perplexity's rise a year after its birth shows that AI won't necessarily destroy web traffic or make people think twice about Google search marketing. Rather, Google's top spot will be secured again once his SGE is released from beta, probably by Google I/O, sometime this year. Never underestimate Google, declares Yu. [Its] It is very dominant in referral traffic.

However, based on BrightEdges research, he offers the following insights:

Identify the areas in which you have the most expertise in terms of topics. What right do you have to win with your content? Traditionally, SEO involved optimizing a few keywords. But now, Yu recommends optimizing it for conversation. One response will trigger a follow-up query along with another, so make sure your site includes all relevant content. Make sure your site includes structured information for AI search engines. Metadata is used to tell AI things like where the content comes from and who created it. Additionally, it provides models with an easy way to tag and cite the sources of information that they obtain. If he already does SEO well, this won't be a problem. Consider breaking down silos within your organization. Yu explains that optimizing for the web requires collaboration from everyone on the team, regardless of department, because the AI ​​experience brings everything together.

It is important to note that this report does not imply that Perplexity is a better marketing tool than Google. Instead, Yu says this young startup's snapshot signals the beginning of further models for search, and urges companies to prepare. He details that he can ask questions on Perplexity, rely on Google to help with shopping and travel planning, and then use OpenAIs ChatGPT to find out how to purchase a billing system. . More than he needs to prepare for a world where AI engines exist, he says Yu.

As AI-first engines steadily gain ground and carve out specializations of their own, mastering multiple search platforms has become important for the marketing community. There's too much revenue at stake to be left behind, which is why he was closely tracking the development of these engines and his AI search, from traffic trends and queries to quality of results and more. is.

VB Daily

Be sure to stay informed.Get the latest news in your inbox every day

By subscribing, you agree to VentureBeat's Terms of Use.

Thank you for subscribing. Check out his other VB newsletters here.

An error has occurred.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/ai/perplexitys-growth-upends-seo-fears-reveals-crack-in-googles-dominance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos