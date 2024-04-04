Google releases new JPEG coding library





Google introduced Jpegli, a JPEG library for image encoding. The new library is intended to be faster, more aesthetically pleasing, and more efficient than the traditional JPEG. Supporters of the technology say it has the potential to make the Internet faster and more beautiful.

Announced on April 3 and accessible on GitHub, Jpegli offers enhanced features and high-quality compression settings with 35% compression, while maintaining high backward compatibility, Google says. Jpegli works using new technology that reduces noise and improves image quality. New or improved features include adaptive quantization heuristics with the JPEG XL reference implementation, improved selection of quantization matrices, calculation of intermediate results, and the possibility of using more advanced color spaces.

This library provides interoperable encoders and decoders that follow the original JPEG standard, its most useful 8-bit format, and API/ABI compatibility with libjeg-turbo and MozJPEG. When images are compressed or decompressed through his Jpegli, more accurate and psycho-visually effective calculations are also performed. Images look sharper and have fewer visible artifacts. Google says that thanks to improved image quality and compression, Jpeglis' coding speeds are comparable to traditional approaches such as MozJPEG. Therefore, web developers can integrate Jpegli into their existing workflows without sacrificing coding speed, performance, or memory usage.

Jpegli can encode with 10 or more bits per component. The 10-bit encoding is done in the original 8-bit format, and the resulting image is interoperable with 8-bit viewers. 10-bit dynamics is available as an API extension and requires changes to your application code to apply it. Jpegli also compresses images more efficiently than the traditional JPEG codec. Google says this saves bandwidth and storage space and can speed up web pages.

