Best new video games of 2024 (so far)





Photo illustration: Vulture. Photo: SEGA, Ubisoft, Capcom, Ironwood Studio, Hadoque

How will the video game industry follow up on 2023, which has gone down in history as the best year ever for physical releases and the worst year ever for thousands of laid-off workers? By continuing both trends with equally strong energy into 2024? Beyond the good news, we've already enjoyed one of his bona fide Game of the Year contenders, a dragon-slaying epic with a truly sinister design, and several more titles that have caused endless joy. I did. What stands out among this heterogeneous group is the transport potential of the medium. Gardening at the edge of the universe. An ancient Persian fortress. During the year the world has been going through this, these games have felt like the most sacred and necessary thing: a sanctuary.

(Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X)

Photo: Ubisoft

The idea is so perfect and obvious that it's a wonder no one had thought of it before. It's a Metroidvania, not Prince of Persia. Labyrinthine settings have long been a hallmark of metroidvanias, a genre born in the 1980s, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown delivers something outrageous: a mountaintop fortress where time has gone awry. You'll have to acrobatic your way through fake floors, guillotines, spiked pendulums, and secret doors, using swordsmanship that befits the adjective of adventure. As mechanically appealing as it is, The Lost Crown's lifeblood is a wonderfully unsettling sense of isolation, imparted through its eerie and temporarily desolate locations. Getting out requires not only thumb-shredding dexterity, resourcefulness, and cunning, but also the prerequisite patience.

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X)

Photo: Sega

In the Like a Dragon series, the protagonist, one of Yakuza Studio's genius talents, is the perfect anchor for the gang mayhem that unfolds around the open world. Ichiban Kasuga is perhaps the kindest, most well-meaning ex-yakuza to grace any fiction (video game or not), unquestioningly and happily playing through increasingly ridiculous plot twists and insane mini-games. Throw yourself into the action with naive abandon. Sunny Hawaii, a land of blue waters, golden sands, and extreme income inequality, only exaggerates the series' longstanding eccentricities, but Ichiban is there to guide you through each crazy moment at its most game-like. Piecing it together for the next moment of madness.

Read our review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth by Nicholas Quahs.

(PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Photo: Hadokue

The second Metroidvania on this list elicits markedly different emotions than the first. Yes, Ultros can make you feel profoundly alone as he plots his way from an abandoned spaceship (here called the Sarcophagus) and provoke glee through his gut-wrenching awesome combat. there is. But slowly, these feelings are replaced by something more nourishing. Ultros is also a game about gardening. When you plant a seed in the ground, it bears fruit and, even more fascinatingly, it begins to change the environment. The game's great trick is that it doesn't bother to explain how this alien implant works. So it is enough to experiment and cross-breed and sometimes allow time to allow the strange flora to blossom in its true form. By the end of the game, the sarcophagus is a tangled web of bioluminescent roots, shoots, and leaves so beautiful you might not actually want to hop into an escape pod.

(Mac, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X)

Photo: Local Sank

Roguelike deckbuilders are a genre that combines run-based roguelikes with old-school physical deckbuilders (like Magic: The Gathering), and have long been the most impulsive genre in video games. I have insisted. Baratolo takes it to the next level with the introduction of a devilish new element: poker. At first, the game looks a lot like real-world poker. Two pairs? Okay. Full house? Even better. flash? We were talking now. However, between rounds you spend your winnings in the shop and win changing cards that spread the action in really weird directions. These can be holographic, steel, or gold versions of cards that give multipliers or extra chips. Tarot cards are also part of this unruly equation, changing the deck in strange and interesting ways. Within a few rounds, Baratolo becomes a kaleidoscopic blur of numbers and colors. Well, poker isn't quite as psychedelic as you might know.

(PC, PlayStation 5)

Photo: Ironwood Studio

Pacific Drive is destined to become an all-timer for a very specific type of video game fetishist. It combines busy work with car rides through a weather maelstrom, evoking an exquisitely quiet and lonely atmosphere reminiscent of the excellent Half-Life 2. It's a strange combination that really fits a game that also owes something decidedly strange. Novels by authors like Jeff VanderMeer. But it blends beautifully. Creating things is satisfying and meditative. It's really exhilarating to drive. And the presentation is simply appealing (both the weather effects and the car's gorgeous, easy-to-touch dashboard). It always creates an engrossing and strangely fascinating nightmare. You can actually smell the car exhaust fumes.

(PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X)

Photo: Capcom

Unlike FromSoftwares' Dark Souls games, Dragons Dogma 2 is not necessarily a challenging game, but one that requires effort. Sure, you'll be attacked by gigantic monsters, from griffins and ogres to felling cyclops, but this game is more about internalizing its airtight logic and acting accordingly than honing your combat skills. It is important. Take advantage of the day/night cycle, preparing while the sun sets and acting when it rises. Quests don't just fall into your lap, so talk to absolutely everyone. listen to what they say. Because in most cases quest markers simply don't exist. Throw in ambient multiplayer for the pawn system, and you'll be able to create secondary characters and download your friends' characters. And you'll have a clockwork mechanism to summon the most advanced characters with bravery, ingenuity, and no shortage of flair. They crave interactive experiences, pure adventure.

Read Lewis Gordons' full review of Dragon's Dogma 2.

