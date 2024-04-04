How will the design of iPhone 16 change?





The iPhone design changes every year, sometimes drastically, sometimes subtly. If the rumors are true, the iPhone 16 will fall into the latter category.

The biggest expected change is the addition of new buttons to both models. Otherwise, the Pro version may have a slightly larger screen and the standard model's camera module may be redesigned. None of these reports have been confirmed or acknowledged by Apple, so we'll have to wait until September to find out what the iPhone 16 actually has in store.

The design of the iPhone has remained largely unchanged in recent years, with the exception of the titanium construction of the iPhone 15 Pro and the color-infused glass of the iPhone 15. Additionally, the US has removed the SIM card slot from new iPhones starting with iPhone 14 in 2022, meaning new iPhone buyers will have to rely on electronic SIMs. But perhaps the biggest overhaul in recent memory happened in 2020, when Apple changed the shape of iPhones by giving them flatter edges, starting with the iPhone 12.

Well, here's what to expect from the iPhone 16. Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

08:16 iPhone 16 may have a new camera bump

According to MacRumors, Apple may switch up the camera placement on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. Cameras will reportedly be vertically stacked on both phones, similar to the iPhone 12.

It's unclear why Apple would specifically change the camera position on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to keep the same camera bump design, claims 91Mobiles, which has obtained drawings of the phones' design.

As pointed out in a review by CNET, when Apple moved from vertical to diagonal layout starting with the iPhone 13, it said that doing so allowed it to fit larger modules into its devices. It's also possible that the camera no longer needs to be positioned that way to align with the iPhone 16's sensor, but this is just speculation at this point.

iPhone 16 action button and camera capture button

Expect more buttons on the next iPhone.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Garman, the iPhone 16 will reportedly have a dedicated button for recording video, but it's unclear whether it will be included on all phones or only on Pro models. is. At the same time, Bloomberg also reports that Apple plans to expand the action button to all iPhone 16 models. According to MacRumors, both buttons will be capacitive.

The action button can be used as a shortcut to launch the camera or turn on Do Not Disturb among other tasks, but it's currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. In addition to extending the action button to standard iPhones this year, we also expect Apple to expand on what it can do. For example, as my colleague Patrick Holland writes, the ability to trigger different actions with multiple presses could open up a lot of possibilities.

Read more: iPhone could get a lot of AI this year.Here's what you can expect

17 Hidden Features of iOS 17 You Must Know See All Photos Large Size of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone Pro's screen size has remained the same for years, but that could change soon. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models will have larger screens, according to a report from Bloomberg, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and Ross Young, CEO of MacRumors and Display Supply Chain Consultants. It is said that it will be done.

The current dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. If reports from Young and MacRumors are true, the Pro could have a 6.2-inch or 6.3-inch screen, while the Max could have a 6.8-inch or 6.9-inch screen. That may sound like a big difference. But for small devices like phones, even a fraction of an inch can have a big effect.

Apple has not updated the screen size of the Pro Max iPhone since 2020, when it announced the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max instead of the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. That same year, the Pro model also grew in size, growing to 6.1 inches compared to the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro.

Read more: The best iPhone to buy in 2024

Possible colors of iPhone 16

If the rumors are true, Apple may offer some new color options for the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a leak that surfaced on the Chinese social network Weibo, the colors of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could be space black, gray, rose, and white. This rumor was reposted on X by a prominent leaker who goes by the alias ShrimpApplePro. It will be different from the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max color options, which include Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

Overall, it seems like the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro will be gradual upgrades to the iPhone 15. For more information on what to expect from the camera and other features, check out our full preview of what to expect from iPhone 16. important place.

