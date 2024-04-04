Telefnica Tech and CHI partner on digital children's hospital in Dublin





Telefnica Tech, a leader in digital transformation and part of the Telefnica Group, has been announced as the successful vendor in a tender to provide a number of infrastructure technology solutions for Children's Health Ireland's (CHI) new digital children's hospital.

When a new children's hospital opens in 2025, it will incorporate digital technology into everything from electronic medical records to the systems that control the building. Digitalization facilitates the exchange of information, allowing doctors to optimize decision-making and provide optimal care to patients.

In this five-year agreement with Childrens Health Ireland, Telefnica Tech UK&I will build and manage the hospital's IT infrastructure, with a focus on cybersecurity. Telefnica Tech will oversee all servers, storage, security, PCs, printers, wheeled workstations, and laptops within the new hospital. The platform also supports clinical applications that integrate with the hospital's new electronic patient record system (powered by EPIC).

Adrian Rath, Chief Technology Officer at Childrens Health Ireland, explains the benefits this partnership will bring to staff working at the new hospital: “We are delighted to be working with Telefnica Tech over the next five years to build a world-class digital infrastructure.” -Class Digital Hospital. Childrens Health Ireland provides around 200,000 cares to patients each year. The new hospital will be a great place for clinicians to provide that kind of care to their patients. A single sign-on system will greatly improve access to information for clinicians, while a single email system for all staff will improve communication between the new hospital and his CHI urgent care facilities in Connolly and Tallaght. Seamless collaboration across cities is now possible. Security solutions provided by Telefnica Tech allow Children's Health Ireland to strengthen its cyber security posture against potential cyber threats. Most importantly, all of this creates a safer and better experience for children, young people and families who use our services.

Ellen Dixon, Vice President of Enterprise Health at Telefnica Tech UK&I said: “The new children's hospital is set to transform pediatric healthcare in Ireland as a center of excellence.” IT infrastructure and services are critical to the hospital's success as they support critical clinical services. Telefnica Tech UK&Is Strategic Healthcare Practice has market-leading expertise thanks to the skills and experience of our staff and has successfully delivered innovative and complex healthcare IT projects with some of the UK's largest healthcare trusts. Ta.

Telefnica Tech UK&I is developing infrastructure technology for a new children's hospital, with construction of the building expected to be completed by the end of October 2024.

