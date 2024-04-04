The best of technology will come together at VIVATECH in May 2024





PARIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 8th annual edition of VivaTech, Europe's largest event dedicated to startups and technology, will take place from May 22 to 25 at Expo Porto in Paris. It will be held at Versailles.

More international, more business, more positive impact

As a leading business platform, VivaTech welcomes over 2,500 startups and 2,000 international investors. 350 companies and organizations from 25 dynamic sectors will participate, including automotive, healthcare and finance. The new program aims to stimulate growth and innovation among economic decision makers. Dedicating his 10% of the space to responsible technology, the event will introduce Impact Bridge, a space that brings together startups, innovations and organizations with a responsible technology approach.

Three key focuses to address various technical challenges

artificial intelligence

AI is moving from a revolutionary technology to an essential tool, attracting 88% of executives considering investments between now and 2024. This year, VivaTech will take this technology center stage, with his 37% of partners offering AI solutions and AI Mile presentations. , a space dedicated to innovation using artificial intelligence. VivaTech will showcase innovations across 25 economic sectors and host discussions on the social challenges of AI from prominent speakers.

sustainable technology

According to the VivaTech Barometer, business leaders recognize the importance of sustainable technology, with 93% of them believing it will play a key role in meeting future challenges. Investment in this sector is on the rise and is expected to double by 2027 to foster innovation in the face of climate change. This is exemplified by the success of sustainable tech startups, which raised a record $51 billion by 2023.

mobility

This year, VivaTech is also focusing on mobility, an area at the intersection of AI and sustainable technologies, with key collaborations, electric vehicle developments, green freight solutions, air mobility innovations, and a vision for airports of the future. I am.

