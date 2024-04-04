Three questions about academic innovation for university professor Mike Daniel





As senior director of policy and chief operations officer for the University of Michigan Center for Academic Innovation (CAI), Mike Daniel has a big job on his hands. I asked Mike if he could share some insight into his CAI work at UM and thoughts on his career trajectory.

Q: Please tell me about the Center for Academic Innovation (CAI). What role does CAI play at your university? Can you provide an elevator ride list of the major projects, services, and initiatives led by CAI?

A: The Center for Academic Innovation plays a critical role in fostering and expanding learning innovation at the University of Michigan. We collaborate with faculty partners and academic departments on campus and around the world to create equitable and lifelong educational opportunities for students and learners everywhere. I am fortunate to work with a wide range of professional staff, work in a great facility, and enjoy the support of the Governor's Office. This enables the Center to co-lead projects across a variety of areas, including:

Online, hybrid and blended learning programs, including credit and non-credit services. CAI provides learning experience design, media design, learner support, market research, and portfolio planning services to create, launch, and support learning experiences. In fact, we've created more than 250 MOOCs, enrolled more than 11 million learners, and supported several online university degree programs.

Educational technology tools and platforms. CAI provides integrated software development, behavioral science, and user experience design services to create educational technology solutions that increase student success. His current portfolio of 10 tools is used by nearly every undergraduate in Ann Arbor and has been adopted by several other institutions.

Educational research and analysis. CAI maintains the university's online learning data warehouse and provides educational research and learning analytics services to researchers on campus.

Augmented reality learning experience. In fall 2023, the center will move to new facilities with an innovative virtual production studio to develop virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, and virtual production experiences to support learning in residential courses and online learning. promoted the ability to

Education and innovation policy. CAI provides policy development guidance and regulatory compliance support to support learning innovation and student success programs and initiatives. We also provide expertise to campus efforts around digital privacy, vendor licensing, and analytical data governance.

Q: The University of Michigan has more than 50,000 students and operates on a budget of more than $11 billion. What do you think is the role of an organization like his CAI dedicated to academic innovation for universities that don't operate at UM scale? Where do you think smaller institutions should invest in academic innovation capabilities? Do you have it?

A: When CAI was first founded in 2014, our mission was to create a culture of innovation in learning at the University of Michigan. Although expensive, the approach we took has the potential to work in facilities of any size. First, we focused on identifying a small number of early adopter faculty who were enthusiastic about experimenting with online learning methods and educational technology. Common goals included increasing access to her UM by learners around the world and improving the learning experience for students here on the Ann Arbor campus. At that time, we partnered with these faculty to jointly implement projects to deliver content through different instructional methods and technologies, and to evaluate the effectiveness and impact of different approaches to increasing access to college. has been demonstrated.

Other universities, including those not currently in a position to invest in the creation of a central innovation department like CAI, are following this model by deliberately and deliberately experimenting with online and hybrid learning at their own institutions. you might want to consider. Engage faculty as champions and amplify success stories across your institution. One of the things we learned early on was that to gain traction in academia, we first needed to prove that this type of innovation would work in our environment.

Small institutions can absolutely benefit from investing in capabilities around academic innovation to remain competitive, meet the evolving needs of learners, and differentiate themselves in the higher education environment. You can get By focusing on academic innovation, even small institutions can enhance student engagement and improve learning outcomes.

Q: You have a very impressive academic and professional history. You earned your law degree from the University of Michigan and worked as an associate and manager at Huron Consulting. What advice do you have for those looking to move into leadership roles at universities from educational and professional backgrounds other than traditional doctoral programs? And what are the faculty advancement routes?

A: I don't know about the parts that are very impressive, but I always accept and appreciate compliments. I consider myself very fortunate to work in the field of higher education. After trying my hand as a corporate lawyer at several large Chicago firms, I spent several years at Huron with great colleagues, learning the unique aspects of the business of higher education and how universities function and make decisions. I was very lucky to be able to do that. (large and small).

During my time at Huron, I worked on a variety of projects for universities across the country, building networks and deepening my knowledge of how important areas like faculty governance and budgeting are done at different universities. I did.

While working in consulting, I learned a lot, but I realized that my true passion lies in working directly with universities. I was very fortunate to be brought to the University of Michigan by the Center's founding executive director, James Devaney.

Universities are incredibly complex organizations (as you probably already know). So if you understand its complexity and are willing to approach the challenge with a collaborative and solution-oriented approach, you can find a solution to this problem. industry.

We work for a mission-driven nonprofit organization with an incredibly rich heritage, yet one that is constantly changing and evolving. If you're interested in pursuing a leadership role in this industry, understanding it and showing your fellow faculty that it's a feature, not a bug, of working in higher education is a great starting point .

