How to negotiate salary according to a former Google recruiter





When interviewing for a job, the majority of Americans miss one important step: negotiating your future salary. According to the Pew Research Center, more than half (58% of men and 61% of women) say they did not ask for a higher salary the last time they were hired.

But that could mean leaving a lot of money on the table. “What I don't think people understand is that salaries increase over time,” says Nolan Church, a former Google recruiter and current CEO of salary data company FairComp. That means “as your salary increases, you will be locked in at that salary.” The higher you start, the higher your salary will be over time.

Church recommends negotiating for a salary increase during the interview.

“Companies start negotiation from the bottom”

First, it's important to understand how companies come up with your offer in the first place.

Many companies “typically spend tens of thousands of dollars a year on compensation data,” Church said. They get real-time, up-to-date figures on industry salaries from data providers. “That's how you build a band,” he says, by determining salary ranges for specific roles.

And when it comes time to make that offer, “companies typically start negotiating offers from the bottom.”

Another guiding principle when a company builds its offer package is its remuneration philosophy, which outlines the company's attitude towards remuneration in general. This includes where you fall on the salary range, whether your salary is higher than most companies, and whether you offer the same or fewer paid vacation days.

Both of these factors are factored into the calculation.

“What is your compensation philosophy?”

After the interview process and once you receive an offer, Church recommends asking your prospective employer two questions. First, “How does this level map internally to bands?”

When companies set salary ranges, they often have “levels 1 to 10,” he says. The level is reflected in the title, but it is not always clear. He gives the example that both people who have just graduated from university and those who have been working for decades can take on the role of a software engineer.

“Knowing what level you are at will indicate the level of seniority the company thinks you have, and therefore the type of salary the company thinks you are entitled to.” he says.

The second question he recommends is, “What is your compensation philosophy?” They can say things like, “We pay the 75th percentile.” This means that he pays better than 75% of companies in the industry. This will give you an idea of ​​where they are placing their offers in the market.

“If I can dial this number, I would like to participate.”

Once the person makes an offer and answers your questions, say, “I'm really excited about this offer,” says Church. “Please allow a few days for processing and we will get back to you.” Then we begin our investigation.

Check out sites like Levels.fyi and Church's own company FairComp, which provide data on salaries and levels. Actively participate in conversations within your network. Especially to your peers, Church says, say something like, “I'd like to discuss compensation.'' “Could you please be open?” Based on what you find, you can start to piece together what to ask.

When you return to your future employer, say something like: “I know what you said about the idea of ​​compensation,” he says. “I'm really excited. I want to be a part of it. If I can hit these numbers, I'll sign today.”

They might get back to you and say yes, they might come back to you and offer a little cheaper, and they might come back to you and say no completely.

The point is, “If you don't ask, the answer is always no,” Church says.

