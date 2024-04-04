Republic Business announces RBETA 2024. Celebrating India's innovation story – Republic World





Republic Business Technology Awards 2024 | Image: Republic Business

Republic Business Emerging Technology Awards: India's development of “world-class digital public infrastructure” has become a model for other countries undergoing digital and technology transformation, according to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) research report. It is said that there is. It was exactly one year ago that Louis E. Breuer, the IMF's senior representative in India, tweeted that India's digital public infrastructure was transforming people's lives and had lessons for many countries.

The greatness of Indian technology is clear from the numbers. UPI transaction volume will increase from 4 billion in 2014 to 84 billion in 2023, and internet penetration in rural India will grow by a staggering 200% between 2015 and 2021. I showed it. As of January 2024, India has 156 million 5G users.

To celebrate India's incredible digital and technology growth story and the architects behind it, Republic Businesss launches the first edition of RBETA. RBETA recognizes excellence in the world of emerging technology across businesses and recognizes the leaders, visionaries and disruptors shaping India's digital and technology transformation.

With internet penetration in the country reaching an all-time high and mobile data charges falling from Rs 269/GB in 2014 to Rs 10.1/GB in 2023, India is determined to use the power of democracy to improve the lives of its people. We have come a long way in making it possible. Access to technology. With improved literacy and expanding digital infrastructure, India has immense potential to take its digital growth story to the next level.

Internet penetration in India since 2000 | Image credit: Datacommons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission Digital India has laid the foundation upon which a new era of governance of the nation will be built and built strong. From FinTech to space technology, India is making technological advances in every sector, and Indian businesses are competing at the highest level in the world.

Serving millions of Indians every day, the country's fintech industry has seen unprecedented innovation and adoption in the country. Having secured over $34 billion in funding in the last eight years, Indian fintech startups have emerged as part of the country's 113 unicorn companies.

The ease of use and accessibility of United Payment Interface (UPI) has established an intuitive payment interface in India's growing digital payments infrastructure, enabling end users to take advantage of the latest technology. The total value of digital payment transactions made via UPI in FY 2022-23 was over Rs 190 crore, highlighting the scale that the fintech industry has been able to achieve.

To celebrate successful Fintech innovations, RBETA recognizes organizational efforts in the Fintech category.

In addition to fintech, RBETA will also have a banking and finance division to celebrate the transformation of India's banking sector. Beyond the digital economy, technology plays an equally important role in countries' healthcare ecosystems.

According to the World Health Organization, non-communicable diseases cause 41 million deaths annually, accounting for 74% of global deaths, and the digital health market is expected to reach $193.7 billion in revenue by the end of 2024. It has been. According to Statista Market Insights, the market is expected to reach the $275 billion level by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.16%.

Amid this surge, India's health tech industry is expected to reach $50 billion by 2033, according to CIIs Health Tech India 2025 report. This surge will not only open up a widely untapped market, but also allow technology to directly improve the lives of 1.4 billion Indians. The Health Tech category of RBETA 2024 celebrates change makers in this sector and recognizes their efforts contributing to India's digital healthcare infrastructure.

According to Global Data's India EdTech Market Overview report, the total revenue of India's EdTech market will be $4.3 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2017 to 2022. The Education and Skills Development category of RBETA 2024 commemorates India's education technology pioneers who have created value where it is needed most.

Emerging technologies are already disrupting existing industries such as education, technology, retail, consumer technology, media consumption, self-care, e-vehicles, quick commerce, decentralized finance, renewable energy, space technology, virtual reality, and cybersecurity. creating new industries such as , biotechnology.

RBETA 2024 will feature technology categories from all walks of life, including logistics and transportation, electronics and gadgets, home and lifestyle, travel and tourism, real estate, banking and finance, education and skill development, automotive, e-commerce and retail, etc. will be done.

RBETA 2024 participation criteria

Ernst & Young, acting as process advisor, has established specific participation criteria for organizations seeking recognition in the Republic Business Emerging Technology Awards 2024.

To be eligible, organizations must be based in India and specialize in implementing digital and technology solutions aimed at improving the customer experience and solving customer problems.

Additionally, it must be legally established in India by December 31, 2023 and must have been active for at least two full years. The presented solution, project, or technology must have been effectively implemented or operational between January 1 and December 31, 2019. , in 2023 with proven functionality and integration into existing business operations.

The initiative or project must move beyond the prototype or in-progress stage and be fully implemented, published, or deployed. Additionally, organizations must submit a certificate of incorporation as part of the filing process.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

