Google reports that it is considering charging for internet searches using AI | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





Google is reportedly planning to charge a fee for its AI-powered search features, which would be the biggest change in the company's revenue model history.

Experts say this fundamental shift is a natural result of the huge costs involved in providing the service, with all major companies in the space using some type of subscription model to cover costs. will be provided.

Google's proposal, first reported by the Financial Times, would involve the company offering new search features exclusively to users of its premium subscription service, and if customers want to use the artificial intelligence assistant with other Google tools. You need to sign up already. Gmail and its office suite.

Its search experience, which is being trialled in beta with some users, uses Google's generative AI to respond directly to queries with a single answer, in a style similar to ChatGPT and competitors' conversational approaches. To do.

AI search is computationally more expensive than Google's traditional search process. So Google will at least try to recoup those costs by charging for AI searches, said Heather Do, chief data scientist at digital transformation consultancy UST.

Much of the focus in AI is on the enormous cost of computing power used to train state-of-the-art generative models. Engineer James Hamilton said Amazon spent $65 million ($51 million) on a single training session last year, but he expects the company to break the $1 billion mark in the near future. .

Last week, OpenAI and Microsoft announced plans to build a $100 billion data center for AI training, and in January Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to spend at least $9 billion on NVIDIA GPUs alone. He said it was his goal.

But the cost of training AI is only one-tenth of the field's total cost, said Brent Till, an analyst at investment firm Jefferies. Thill wrote in his briefing notes: The majority of today's AI computing spending goes toward running models rather than training them, and more than 90% of today's AI computing spending goes toward inference. [the process by which an AI model is queried]That's because inference spending is growing much faster than training as more models and tools are introduced into production.

He added: “Some companies are pricing new Gen AI features on a monthly basis, betting that the higher price will cover usage costs, while others are pricing per usage to protect themselves on the cost side. Some companies are looking to incorporate it into their existing plans and promote it. [user] growth.

AI Search competitors also offer similar subscription plans. Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine, does not run ads but offers a $20/month Pro tier that provides access to more powerful AI models and unlimited usage.

However, some companies continue to provide products at a loss. Microsoft Bing's AI features are free to use, but are tied to the company's Edge browser. Browsing and search startup Arc says it offers its product for free to users and intends to make money by charging businesses for business features in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/apr/04/google-set-to-charge-for-internet-searches-with-ai-reports-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos