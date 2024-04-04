



The way we work continues to change, but the keys to business success remain the same. Companies still need to enable employees to work productively and collaborate on the fly with business tools that streamline processes and give employees the freedom to innovate. That's why Samsung and Microsoft have a long-standing partnership on the Galaxy Book4 series and Windows 11 Pro.

The Galaxy Book4 series is a productivity workhorse with the performance and features businesses of all sizes need to power their operations today and into the future. Equally important, it offers small businesses a path to integrating AI capabilities into their organizations, helping them take the next step on their technology roadmap.

This includes powerful performance with 14th Gen Intel Core processor technology, plus Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, long-lasting battery, and seamless continuity across other Galaxy devices.

Spiceworks' 2024 State of IT report found that small and medium-sized businesses spend 24% of their IT budgets on hardware, and 26% of that hardware goes to mobile PCs. Medium-sized organizations are coming close. This means avoiding the trade-offs associated with outdated technology. Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10 on October 24, 2025, so now is the perfect time to invest in the latest device.

Galaxy Book4 series with Windows 11 Pro also offers:

Secure mobility for the era of hybrid work

Galaxy Book4 series devices are AI PCs with cutting-edge security that meet Microsoft's Secured Core designation for enterprise security. This means Galaxy Book4 devices offer the best possible protection on Windows 11 Pro, with security features like dynamic root of trust measurement and the ability to protect firmware.

Galaxy Book4 Ultra goes above and beyond to provide best-in-class security at every level. For example, if a threat is detected during your PC's boot process, your Galaxy Book4 Ultra can protect your valuable data by restoring the Basic Input Output System (BIOS) to a backup copy before it becomes corrupted. Tamper Alert detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with your PC before the PC's operating system is compromised.

Samsung and Microsoft are advancing data protection as businesses face a growing range of cybersecurity threats as a result of the global shift to cloud computing and hybrid work.

The most sophisticated Galaxy Books intuitive OS UI

Windows 11 Pro helps users be more productive right away with a revamped Start, Taskbar, and Navigation Center. As a key multitasking feature, apps snap into groups so you can easily return to them when needed.

Windows 11 Pro simplifies app compatibility and cloud management, increasing consistency for IT teams. Support your mobile workforce through familiar tools and processes like Windows Update for Business and Microsoft Endpoint Manager.

Link to Windows

Most people don't plan their workday thinking, “I'll start with this device and then move on to another.” They think about what they have to do. They want to focus on the ideas they are developing, not the hardware where the ideas are stored.

Link to Windows allows employees to pair Galaxy Book4 series devices with Galaxy mobile devices. This continuity lets you stay focused and connected by sending phone notifications directly to your PC and even sending texts and making calls.

Link to Windows for easy sharing across devices. Instead of constantly emailing documents and images to yourself, you can simply copy and paste or drag and drop them between devices. For longtime Microsoft users, Linking to Windows also means app continuity across devices, so you can continue editing old documents across devices without worrying about compatibility issues.

Quick share and private share

When you need to check in with other team members and collaborate on documents, the Galaxy Book4 series lets you speed up your business with Quick Share, which uses Wi-Fi Direct technology to instantly send and retrieve files. Move with

Choose the right phone for your growing business

Of course, companies often need to work with an extended ecosystem of partners and suppliers. With the private sharing feature, the Windows 11 Pro-based Galaxy Book4 series uses blockchain technology to send files and specify that the content cannot be captured or re-shared. There is also an option to set an expiration date for the share.

Taskbar controls for video calls

Chatting with colleagues and customers via video calls has become the norm. Windows 11 Pro reflects this with a central “Chat with Microsoft Teams” icon in the center of the revamped taskbar.

With one click, you can instantly access the Galaxy Book4 series' 1080p FHD camera, dual-array microphone, and intelligent noise cancellation to eliminate unwanted background noise during calls. Studio mode also makes it easy to frame your face and remove visual distractions when connecting to Teams.

Ink workspace and S Pen

Besides basic typing, knowledge work often involves drawing or taking notes by hand. In Windows 11 Pro, Microsoft offers an enhanced version of Ink His Workspace that allows users to add any of her Android apps to the Quick Access Toolbar.

This feature is even more powerful with the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, which can work as a PC or tablet. The included S Pen is enhanced for smoother, more responsive writing and drawing with extremely low latency.

The future of work is here to stay. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, the Galaxy Book4 series prepares business and IT leaders to face it head-on.

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Book4 series for your business and receive exclusive discounts, financing, and other deals from Samsung Business Financing.

