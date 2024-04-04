Alphabet is considering a takeover bid for $32 billion marketing technology company HubSpot, according to people familiar with the matter.





(Reuters) – Google parent Alphabet Inc. is in talks with advisers about a potential takeover bid for HubSpot, an online marketing software company valued at $32 billion, people said.

If Alphabet goes ahead with its takeover bid, it would be a rare example of a major technology company attempting a mega-deal as the sector faces increased regulatory scrutiny under President Joe Biden's administration.

The deal also allows Alphabet to tap into some of its cash pile, which totaled $110.9 billion at the end of December.

Alphabet has met with Morgan Stanley investment banking officials in recent days about a potential offer for HubSpot, the people said. The sources added that antitrust regulators are discussing how much to offer and whether to break up such a partnership.

Alphabet has not yet made an offer to HubSpot and there is no certainty it will, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss confidential discussions.

Alphabet, HubSpot and Morgan Stanley did not respond to requests for comment.

HubSpot, which went public on the stock market in 2014, provides marketing software to companies that typically have up to 2,000 employees.

Dharmesh Shah, CTO and Co-Founder of HubSpot, speaks at INBOUND 2023 on September 6, 2023 in Boston, MA. (Chance Yeh/Getty Images for HubSpot) (Chance Yeh via Getty Images)

In 2023, it had revenue of $2.2 billion and a net loss of $176.3 million. Despite the losses, investors were excited about the Cambridge, Mass.-based company's prospects, and its shares rose 50% in 12 months.

Google currently faces several antitrust lawsuits, including a landmark lawsuit in which it is accused of abusing its position as the leader in online search.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Milana Vin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/exclusive-google-parent-alphabet-weighs-134439629.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos