Steakholder Foods usher in a new era of food technology with ready-made 3D printed meat and fish blends

April 4, 2024 — Steakholder Foods has announced a 2-year shift to formulate plant-based fish and steak alternatives after receiving Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status for all ingredients used. Launched two 3D printed meat blends, SHMeat and SHFish, in the US. . The blend is created to mimic the taste and texture of traditional meat and fish and is marketed as a “guilt-free, environmentally friendly” meat alternative for consumers.

The move marks the Israeli biotech company's first step towards expanding abroad, with traditional meat and fish producers looking to diversify and expand their product portfolios, as well as plant-based meat and fish alternatives. We aim to cooperate with established companies.

“By introducing our SHMeat and SHFish blends to the U.S. market, we are on the cusp of a new era in food technology,” said Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods.

“Our advanced 3D printing technology is not only a hallmark of innovation, but also a commitment to sustainability and health.”

Kaufman believes the company's expansion into the U.S. market is an “important step” toward a future of food that contributes to a healthier society and a more sustainable world.

Expanding Meat Alternative Views In line with consumer demand for variety in meat analogues, Steak Holder Foods has expanded beyond beef and white fish blends to include SH Meat Beef Asado, SH Meat Beef Tenderloin, SH Meat Beef, and more. We're also working on a variety of “exciting” blends. Frank, SH Meat Chicken Fillet, SH Fish Salmon.

The company is considering partnerships with major U.S. meat and meat substitute companies. The company says each blend is carefully developed to ensure quality and flavor and to suit a variety of culinary tastes.

Earlier this year, bioprinting experts unveiled the “world's first” plant-based 3D printed eel, creating the eel's complex texture through precise layering and unique combinations of materials in a proprietary 3D printing technology. We emphasized the ability to accurately reproduce the

The company is also addressing food security challenges with bioinks made from plant-based ingredients for 3D printing applications, Kaufman told Food Materials First last year.

Techniques for Texture To recreate the texture of traditional meat and fish, the company's production machines utilize two types of 3D technology: Spatial Drop Location (DLS) and Fused Paste Layering (FPL).

DLS focuses on seafood production to create a “delicate texture” that closely resembles real seafood, while FPL is used during meat production and is a plant-based product that It reproduces the “fibrous texture” of.

“These technologies allow us to create a variety of textures and flavors, from the delicate fibers of a whitefish fillet to the robustness of a beefsteak, ensuring that every bite is as satisfying as it deserves,” the company said. I am.

3D printing machines can also operate in traditional food factories and rival similar scale production in the industry.

Safety Analysis According to the UK Food Standards Agency, 3D printing can be used for a variety of food materials, so manufacturers should focus on understanding food safety issues. These include cleaning food residues and microbial contamination of stored products.

Steakholder says its machines are designed in accordance with food safety standards. Another concern is that 3D printed foods are perceived to be ultra-processed foods with potential health risks. This was recently warned by the WHO.

Additionally, with no national, regional, or international mandatory standards specific to 3D printed foods, scientists are concerned about confusion and “inconsistent standards” for this new food product.

To ensure the safety of our blended dry extracts, Steak Holder Foods ensures that our manufacturing processes comply with FDA Food Safety Modernization Act requirements, Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and other necessary regulations as recommended by our ingredients. He said he is working to ensure that the requirements are met. consultant.

Additionally, this machine is designed according to food safety standards set by the European Hygienic Engineering Design Group.

3D Printing Startup Status As food technology advances, startups are expanding their innovations to develop plant-based foods through 3D printing technology.

Revo Foods used 3D printing technology to formulate vegan salmon fillets and launched them in German supermarkets last year. This was followed by the launch of a high-precision extrusion system for mass production and customization of 3D printed meat substitutes.

The meatless octopus is another innovation created by the company using 3D printing, utilizing mycoprotein, which has fibrous properties.

In South Korea, CJ Foods is collaborating with T&R Biofab to develop meat alternatives using 3D bioprinting technology that target the taste, texture, appearance and nutrition desired by consumers.

To contact our editorial team, please email us at

