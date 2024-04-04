Google suddenly issues an “Update Now” warning to all Pixel users





It's April, which means the latest security updates are now available for all Android users. But if you're a Pixel user, this could be a nasty surprise…

New warning issued for millions of Pixel users

AFP (via Getty Images)

Unlike Apple, which updates iPhones on an as-needed basis, monthly Android security updates are a patchwork quilt of OEMs, devices, countries, and networks. For Pixel users, who are as close to the Android mothership as possible, the process is usually smoother than for users like Samsung, who get a mix of Android updates and Galaxy-specific updates.

But this month, Pixel users were given a much more serious update warning than everyone else. Google warns of two high-severity threats that may have limited and targeted exploitation. In other words, download and install the update now.

More from FORBES Beware of this malicious text message – Your phone is under attackWritten by Zak Doffman

According to GrapheneOS, which discovered and reported the vulnerabilities, these vulnerabilities are in the wild and actively exploited by forensic companies, also known as spyware vendors.

This is a natural attribution. In February, Google's own threat analysis group warned that 35 of the 72 known live zero-day exploits that have affected its products over the past decade may have come from spyware vendors. , the research team said this threatens freedom of speech. A free press and an open internet.

GrapheneOS first revealed that it had a vulnerability of this type reported in January. One of the two vulnerabilities affects the Pixel's bootloader software, which runs on reboot, providing multiple attack surfaces if vulnerable. Another is her EOP (elevation of privilege) vulnerability in the Pixel's own firmware. There is no indication yet that either vulnerability has been remotely exploited.

And now we've come full circle with these Pixel patches, which were clearly addressed when the TAGs Buying Spying report was released. Pixel users can[設定],[セキュリティ],[プライバシー],[システム],[アップデート]You will need to go to , locate and install the update (if it is not already done). In either case, be sure to make sure your firmware is up to date and restart your device to ensure all updates are applied.

While updating as soon as possible is good advice for everyone, some users will be more vulnerable than others, especially given the highly targeted nature of the exploits here. Spyware is typically used to monitor and collect data on high-risk users such as journalists, human rights activists, dissidents and opposition politicians, TAG said.

Learn more about FORBES Rogue VPN caught that turns Android devices into dangerous proxies Author: Zak Doffman

If you're in one of these high-risk groups or are concerned about being the target of active surveillance, consider Google's Advanced Protection Program. It has a similar focus to Apple's Lockdown Mode for iPhones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/04/04/google-pixel-7-pixel-8-free-update-after-warning-for-android-users/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos