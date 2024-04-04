IBC announces eight accelerator media innovation challenges





LONDON—IBC2024 announced eight new projects selected for the IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme. The program brings together world-leading and emerging industry players from the media, entertainment, and technology communities around the world to explore potential solutions to the critical challenges facing the industry today. Masu.

At IBC2024, it was also announced that this year's accelerator program will also include a “special incubator project” that builds on innovative live production techniques established in previous projects.

The program provides an agile and rapid framework for initiating and developing innovations in the media sector to create viable and practical solutions that address common pain points. The final proof of concept (POC) will be demonstrated in a dedicated accelerator zone and also live on the Innovation Stage at his IBC2024, to be held at RAI Amsterdam from September 13th to 16th.

“The IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Program has built great momentum since its inception in 2019, and this year we have seen more leading media professionals from all over the world come to pitch their ideas than ever before. “We've seen it,” said Mark Smith, IBC Innovation Lead and chair. of the IBC Council. “Feedback on the latest conceptually proposed projects has been overwhelmingly positive, including sustainability, responsible artificial intelligence (AI), verifying news and countering disinformation, live production workflows, connectivity, and more. , this year's program that tackles key industry issues is making waves. Bringing together dynamic media and technology pioneers to address key industry challenges, now and in the future, and explore innovative solutions. is at the heart of everything IBC stands for.”

The eight new challenges and additional incubator projects announced by the accelerator program were selected following IBC's Kickstart Day, held at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) on 6 March. Future project champions and participants from all over the world attended the event to present and hear their views on the challenges they proposed to tackle in 2024, and then discuss synergies and interest in joining different teams . The project team will be comprised of champions, media and entertainment companies looking to steer, support, trial and leverage innovations resulting from the accelerator's work. On the other hand, the participants are vendors and suppliers of technological innovations who work with these brands to create and implement innovations. This is a groundbreaking achievement that will be unveiled at his IBC this year.

At IBC Kickstart Day, the 2023 Accelerator Project of the Year Award was also presented to the Responsive Narrative Factory team. The team developed a solution that delivers personalized, consumer-customized narratives in real-time through a metadata-driven content selection interface. A new component-based approach that allows teams to quickly and cost-effectively create multiple versions of content from a single master, enabling precise targeting of programs to different demographics, regions, or groups. has been demonstrated. The winners were BBC and IET, and participants included CuVo, EZDRM, Infuse Video, JPB Media Solutions and Metarex.

For this 2024 cycle, the projects selected for development are:

ECOFLOW: Optimizing energy savings for future-proof, low-impact online workflows – a project proposed by Humans Not Robots and Accedo and supported by Champions ITV and the BBC. This project develops integrated metrics for energy consumption at key stages of the end-to-end technology supply chain, integrating the best energy-saving features into a unified user experience to improve the environmental impact of media consumption. It is working. This essentially determines and demonstrates opportunities to make processing, streaming, and media consumption more measurable and sustainable. Connecting the future of live performance with ULL-AVLM (Ultra Low Latency Audio, Video, Light and Media Data) – Project proposed by d&b Solution and championed by University of Strathclyde and others. We aim to develop a solution that uses private 5G to synchronize and distribute data between venues and achieve ultra-low latency. In a world where live performances include dynamic visual canvases that leverage real-time engines, spatial/object-based audio, and complex lighting and tracking data, this project aims to recreate the live performance experience in multiple locations and We also gather remote performers. A seamless, immersive live experience. Solving the IP (Internet Protocol) Identity Crisis – A project proposed by Eviden and supported by Champions BBC, EBU, IMG and Solent University. This project addresses the IP infrastructure challenges within broadcast facilities posed by media flow orchestration: finding the right device, sender, or receiver when there may be thousands of pieces of equipment within the facility. We aim to address the problem of how to find the The team collects data from across the industry to identify current bottlenecks and uses it to test and implement IS 13-incorporated solutions. Coordinated dynamic routing of the infrastructure then takes place. The Collaborative Group includes major industry standards movements working to accelerate approaches to this industry challenge. “Designing weapons in the fight against disinformation” is a project proposed by Champions BBC, CBS News, and Paramount Global. The goal of this project is to increase industry-wide understanding of the challenges and misconduct facing all media today in identifying disinformation and helping audiences identify trustworthy news and information. It's about going. It aims to build support around how media companies can work together to address the issues and issues of communicating this work to new audiences. Through the resources of the BBC, CBS/Paramount and other co-champions, the team will establish initial assumptions about the most effective interventions and how news organizations can work together to make them work and make sense. I will strive to. Evolving the control room – leveraging XR, audio, AI and HTML-based graphics solutions – by champions TRANSMIXR, ITN, BBC and TV2 Denmark, with support from champions HSLU, TCD, TG4, TUS and the University of Strathclyde Suggested. This project expands on the two original Accelerator challenge proposals to transform the live production workflow to explore the evolution of live production workflows with two major development streams: control room evolution leveraging XR, audio, AI, and HTML-based graphics solutions. into a comprehensive project. This new project aims to use XR technology and AI solutions to optimize workflows and enable production teams to realize their creative visions without advanced technical expertise. POC aims to showcase the democratization of media production using automation, generative AI, voice command, distributed studios, and shared resources across regional and local hubs. It's an easier, faster, cheaper and more sustainable solution to meet the needs of your audience anywhere, on any device. . The HTML-based graphics project stream aims to develop modular graphics solutions that support multiplatform delivery and real-time end-device rendering and playback. It is intended to use industry standard graphics and programming tools for graphics development, as well as common off-the-shelf web components for storage and visualization. This is an essential element to achieve the desired modularity. Digital Replica and Talent ID: Provenance, Verification, and New Automated Workflows – Projects proposed by HAND Human & Digital with Champions will be confirmed. This challenge addresses the evolving disruption within the media and entertainment industry in authenticating and managing talent in today's digital environment. Specifically, we will address issues related to authentication of AI-generated content, representation of virtual worlds, and talent provenance. By providing a unique standardized identification framework, this project aims to streamline the authentication process and ensure reliable verification of real individuals, virtual avatars, and fictitious entities. This research addresses the media and entertainment industry's urgent need for agile solutions that automate provenance, verify the authenticity of digital personas, and protect against fraudulent virtual representations. Scalable Ultra-Low Latency Streaming for Premium Sports – Proposed by Champion Comcast, this project uses a standard HTTP streaming technology stack and infrastructure to achieve Twitter-like latency and near-instant playback. We are aiming for Areas considered are the use of low-latency encoding and segment-based ingest, the latest low-latency extensions to MPEG DASH, and the potential use of the MV-HEVC video codec and QUIC protocol. The goal is to enable a premium sports experience with less than 2 seconds of glass-to-glass delay with standard adaptive streaming. AI Media Production Lab: As an IBC Accelerator, the 2024 program will address very special challenges under the following overarching themes: The “AI Media Production Lab” will begin exploring a series of specific AI concepts in different production scenarios. This includes research and development of learning about various AI tools and techniques on how to improve creativity, bias, and efficiency in this rapidly changing and disruptive realm of media and technology. These case studies include: Generative AI in Action – Champions In this series proposed by RAI and EBU, content creators use several AI platforms to create pilots on how to use his AI in creative storytelling and production. We will consider whether it can be used. Exploring AI as a powerful tool with the potential to transform traditional production workflows, this project provides an in-depth analysis of existing generative AI tools and best practice applications in the creation of scenes, scripts, voices, and virtual characters. It is also intended to provide. Audience Validation Assistant (AAVA) – Introduced by Champion Zwart and Evangelische Omroep (EO) and supported by Co-Champion His BNNVARA, this challenge leverages AI as a tool to combat bias detection and industry-wide and audience recognition. is focused on. AI creates illusions and promotes inclusivity and diversity in audiences and focus groups in the early stages of content creation and development. Overall, the project aims to explore ways to embrace industry needs and turn passive viewers into active contributors through AI-driven personas that reflect the complexities of society. Changing the Game: Predictive Generating AI – This case study from Champion Verizon shows that considering AI as a production tool for live sports and live events, directors and production teams can predict the next frame, next move, and edit. speed, discover content, and improve workflows. This challenge also aims to assess which datasets are needed to accurately predict live video results, and whether the predicted video and audio can remain faithful to the actual video and audio. I am. Special incubator project: Connect and Produce Everywhere, Phase II – proposed by Champions BBC, BT Media & Broadcast and TV2 Denmark, with others to be confirmed. This special project follows the construction and development of an all-IP, edge-first, multi-cloud, multi-software test bed environment created in the 2023 Accelerator Program. This project aims to drive further innovation through experimentation in the following areas: Environmental monitoring and measurement. Orchestration. Observability of deployments (including containerization). Other transport elements, business cases and licensing options.

To date, over 180 organizations have joined the accelerator program since 2019, providing POC for 35 projects. Alumni Champions include Aardman Entertainment, Al Jazeera, BBC, BT Sport, DAZN, Fox Sports, ITV, NBC Universal, English Premier League, Pixar, Production Park, Thomson Reuters, RTÉ, Sky, Universal Pictures, Unity, Unreal/Epic It is included. Games, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery and more. Projects have tackled challenges in areas such as 5G, AI, CG animation, live cloud production, immersive audio and sound, next-generation news studios, cloud localization, sustainability, volumetric video and VFX workflows, and IP migration. I did.

The final results and demonstrations of all this year's accelerator projects will be on display every day in the Accelerator Zone of the Innovation Stage in Hall 3 of IBC2024. Each POC presentation provides a complete overview of the project challenges, demonstrates the results, and answers visitors' questions.

For more information, please visit https://show.ibc.org/.

