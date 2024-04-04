Introducing Cloud Storage object retention locks





Reduce costs and achieve low latency

Object retention locks do not require object versioning to be enabled in Cloud Storage. This means that when you perform operations such as backups, you can use object retention to still deduplicate objects in storage.

Cloud Storage is also unique in that it offers consistent low-latency characteristics across storage classes, even in cold storage tiers. This has the advantage of allowing you to choose an appropriate storage class without compromising the requirements for object retention locks. Therefore, customers can leverage their retained data for active data-intensive use cases such as data analytics and AI/ML through the instant access provided by Cloud Storage.

Customer testimonials about object retention locks

Many Google Cloud Storage customers and partners have started using object retention locks. Our customers also leverage data protection partners who leverage object retention locking for cyber resilience through their Immutable Vault solution on cloud storage. Here's what they're saying:

The constant threat of ransomware continues to evolve, with hackers increasingly targeting an organization's most valuable asset: its backup data. Object Lock's immutable storage capabilities provide an additional layer of defense for Veritas customers who choose Google Cloud as their backup target, so they can be confident that their mission-critical data is protected, said SVP and General Manager. Manager Matt He Waxman said. , Data Protection, Veritas.

Customer data is growing exponentially, and businesses need to ensure their backup capabilities can easily support this at scale. Achieving this requires better storage efficiency and the ability to keep data safe over varying periods of time. Object Retention Lock and HYCU's cloud deduplication provide an invaluable layer of protection and defense, combined with the storage efficiency customers desire. “Our strong partnership with Google allows us to provide both our on-premises and cloud-native customers with the peace of mind they all desire,” said Subbiah Sundaram, senior vice president of products at HYCU. says.

In an evolving threat landscape, Google Cloud Storage's Object Retention Lock provides Commvault customers with a powerful defense mechanism against ransomware. We leveraged this important feature of immutable storage on Google Cloud to provide our customers with an immutable layer of ransomware protection. It also brings tremendous value to customers with consistent low latency and deduplication-friendly implementations across the storage class, said Victor Bishay, Director of Commvault Worldwide Alliances.

Start using object retention locks

Object retention locks are now generally available and you can now enable object retention locks on your buckets. Object retention locks are available everywhere Cloud Storage is available and in all storage classes. It also works with Object Lifecycle Management (OLM) and Autoclass. If you enable object retention locks while the object is in the Standard storage class, the lock is maintained even if the object moves between storage classes.

Cloud Storage object retention locks have been evaluated by Cohasset Associates under SEC 17a-4(f), FINRA, and CFTC regulations. Cohasset has determined that Cloud Storage meets WORM requirements when properly configured and used in locked mode with the retention policy feature.

For more information and step-by-step instructions on how to enable object retention locks and set object retention times, see this documentation.

