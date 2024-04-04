India's AI ambitions: Exploring the frontiers of technology





In an ever-evolving world of technology, AI stands out as a beacon of transformative power, heralding a new era of innovation and opportunity. It is essential to recognize that AI, which is spreading faster than any previous technology, is not just a technological leap forward, but a global opportunity that transcends borders, industries, and cultures.

Looking back at recent discussions at Microsoft's first AI tour in India, we're excited about the seismic shifts underway in India's AI landscape. India's GDP is on track to grow from approximately $3.5 trillion to $5 trillion over the next three years,1 with digital technology growth expected to exceed 20% over the same period. 2 Equally impressive is how this country's talent and innovative spirit is propelling us forward. Toward a new era of technological progress. In fact, India boasts one of the world's largest pools of AI developers, with more developers contributing to GitHub than almost anywhere else in Asia. Indian AI projects on GitHub account for a quarter of the world's total. Simply put, India's role in shaping the future of AI is undeniable.

Through the lens of India's vibrant innovation ecosystem, we explore the incredible potential of AI to redefine the way businesses operate, solve complex challenges, and create unparalleled value for both customers and communities. Witness sex first hand.

Microsoft AI

See how Microsoft is helping the world achieve more with AI

Genpact's AI Masters: Empowering your team through generative AI

The introduction of Genpacts AI Guru, a generative AI chatbot, demonstrates the transformative impact of AI on employee learning and development. Genpact, a global professional services company, revolutionized its internal learning platform by leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, giving employees instant access to a wealth of knowledge and expertise. AI Guru helps with everything from IT migration projects to providing administrative advice, demonstrating the power of AI to improve team collaboration, problem solving, and productivity.

Prashant Shukla, head of learning and content management at Genome, the company's online learning platform and AI Guru knowledge base, says it is now a partner in learning. The next step is to coach people on the skills they need to learn. In the future, we will consider this as a coach for specific roles.

This initiative not only increases employee engagement and retention, but also emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in today's fast-paced business environment.

Shiksha Co-Pilot: Revolutionizing education with AI

In education, the Shiksha co-pilot project, developed in collaboration with the Sikshana Foundation and powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, is demonstrating the incredible potential of AI to enrich the teaching and learning experience. By generating customized lesson plans, activities, and resources in minutes, Shiksha Copilot enables teachers to deliver more engaging and effective instruction, especially in resource-constrained environments.

Veteran science and mathematics teacher Mahalakshmi Ashok says students are clearly using co-pilot shiksha to find engaging classroom activities, and they clearly love such experiments. Every class has become lively. Learning made easy.

In fact, AI-driven innovations like Shiksha Co-Pilot not only save educators time, but also provide new avenues for student engagement and learning, democratizing education and fostering student engagement. Masu.

In the online fashion retail industry, Myntra's AI shopping assistant represents a breakthrough in improving customer experience through generative AI. By understanding users' abstract queries and providing personalized fashion recommendations, AI assistants break new ground in search capabilities and go beyond keywords to understand the nuances of customer tastes.

This is big, said Arit Mondal, director of product management at Myntra. Because this is the first time you'll have a solution to solve an unsolved search problem in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industry. And it works for large customers.

Myntras AI Assistant not only streamlines the shopping experience but also reveals new possibilities for product discovery, significantly increasing purchase likelihood and customer satisfaction. Myntra's success story demonstrates the power of AI to understand and respond to the diverse needs of consumers, setting a new standard for personalized online retail.

Jugalbandi: Bridging the language barrier with AI

The Jugalbandi project, an AI-driven chatbot initiative, demonstrates the transformative potential of AI to transcend language barriers and enhance access to government services for India's diverse population. By allowing users to interact with chatbots in multiple languages ​​and receive information in local dialects, Jugalbandi democratizes access to critical public services and information, empowering individuals and communities.

“It's about understanding the exact problem in your language and finding the right problem, even if it exists somewhere in your database in another language,” said Abhigyan Raman, project director at AI4Bharat, an open source language AI center. We try to provide information reliably and inexpensively.” He is based at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras in Chennai and is a chatbot collaborator. This is revolutionary for people who have been unable to access technology due to language barriers.

This work demonstrates the role of AI in promoting inclusivity and equity and ensuring the benefits of technology reach every corner of society.

Air India's AI.g: Pioneering AI in Aviation Customer Service

Air India's introduction of AI.g, the aviation industry's first generative AI virtual agent, marks a significant milestone in leveraging AI to enhance customer service. By processing a wide range of queries across multiple domains, AI.g demonstrates the efficiency and scalability of AI in managing customer interactions, reducing the need for human intervention in day-to-day operations and reducing the need for human agents. can focus on more complex problems.

With the advent of large-scale language model-driven generative AI capabilities, guests' preference for using chat interactions to get the information and support they need quickly and directly compared to browsing multiple web pages has increased. We are increasingly seeing decisive changes, says Satya Ramaswamy. Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India.

Air India has set a new benchmark for exceptional and responsive customer service in the aviation industry.

Karyas platform reduces the digital divide during data generation

We would also like to share how Kariya is bridging the digital opportunity gap by providing access to AI-powered digital work for people in low-income and marginalized communities in India . Karya is leveraging the increasing affordability of smartphones and data to develop a smartphone-based platform that integrates AI into everyday life, expanding the range of language-based digital tasks to underserved and rural populations. I did. Kariya highlights the manifold potential of his AI to act not only as a source of income but also as a means to improve digital literacy, creating economic opportunities and narrowing the digital divide.

IndiGos 6Eskai chat assistant reduces workload for customer service agents

India's leading airline IndiGo builds on Microsoft's GPT-4, designed to revolutionize customer service by providing support in 10 languages ​​and simplifying the ticket booking process Introducing 6Eskai, an AI chat assistant. The initiative, developed in-house by his IndiGo digital team in collaboration with Microsoft, has significantly reduced the workload of customer service agents by 75% and improved the efficiency of the booking process.

Summi Sharma, Senior Vice President, IndiGo, said, “This innovative tool provides seamless support to passengers, providing them with fast and personalized assistance tailored to their travel needs. It reflects IndiGo's dedication to customer-centric services.”

With 1.7 trillion parameters, 6Eskai provides a wide range of services such as flight booking, promotional discounts, travel planning, and airline customer service through both typing and voice-to-text natural language interaction. Establish a new standard.

AI for everyone in India

The stories featured in the blog reflect the larger story of Microsoft's commitment to empowering Indian businesses and driving significant gains in efficiency and innovation through AI. On our tour of Mumbai, we met many business leaders who attested to the tangible benefits and great return on investment (ROI) of AI integration. His Avinash Raghavendra, President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Axis Bank, said: AI collaboration with Microsoft not only drives optimized and robust processes, but also delivers employee satisfaction by providing constant productivity and resourcefulness.

Similarly, Anup Purohit, CIO of Wipro, highlighted the transformative impact of generative and foundational AI. Solutions like Copilot align with our goal of empowering teams to have more efficient workflows and deliver high-quality deliverables. This has driven innovation and reinvention of our processes, while allowing us to better serve our clients.

Microsoft AI Tour in Mumbai, India.

India is attracting attention not only for its achievements in terms of AI innovation but also for attracting new investments. During his visit in February 2024, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satyanadera spoke about India's transition to an AI-first economy, reflecting India's ambitions to become self-reliant through AI proficiency. He emphasized the company's dedication to promoting Speaking at the Microsoft CEO Connection event in Mumbai, Nadella said that by 2025, he will equip 2 million Indians with his AI skills, address the national skills shortage and make India his Announced his ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA initiative aimed at positioning itself as a frontrunner in the AI ​​field.

This initiative not only reflects Microsoft's commitment to closing the AI ​​skills gap, but also marks India as a key manufacturing hub and a major investment destination for Microsoft.

Nadella said India is uniquely positioned to realize the potential of AI. We are committed to collaborating broadly across the public and private sectors to close the country's AI skills gap and create new opportunities across the country.

Indeed, India's innovative spirit and its synergistic efforts with Microsoft are a powerful testament to AI's ability to build a more efficient, inclusive, and innovative future for the world. India can continue to lead the way in the AI ​​space, continue to innovate, and rise above its position on the global stage.

Take the next step in your AI journey

The age of AI is a global opportunity that invites us as business leaders to explore, innovate, and lead in shaping a future where technology and humanity converge to create a better world for everyone. I'm looking for it.

Take the next step in your AI journey by exploring Microsoft AI solutions, tackling an AI strategy roadmap, growing your skills with the Microsoft Learns AI learning hub, and seeing if you’re ready to get the most out of Microsoft AI. Let's move on to the next step.

