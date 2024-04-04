



Starting next year, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world's top biomedical research funders, will require grant holders to publish research as preprints, meaning that it has not been accepted by a journal or has not been peer-reviewed. Requires publication as a paper. The foundation also supports article processing fees (APCs), which are levied by some journal publishers to make scientific papers freely available online to all readers in a system known as open access (OA). ) announced that it would suspend payments.

The Gates Foundation is the first major science funder to take this approach with preprints, said Lisa Hinchliffe, a librarian and scholar at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The policy, which will take effect on January 1, 2025, aims to enhance the role of preprints and reduce the funding the Gates Foundation spends on her APC, while also making research free to read.

Who should pay for open access publishing? An alternative to APC is here

However, the impact of the policy is unclear. Whether this will help the open access movement is difficult to know, Hinchliffe said. On the other hand, she points out, more research will become freely available in preprint format. On the other hand, it can be difficult to access the final published version of an article, known as the version of record. Under the revised rules, after sharing a paper as a preprint, authors will be allowed to submit it to the journal of their choice and will no longer need to select the OA option.

“Our decision was driven by the goals of immediate access to research, global reuse, and equitable action,” said Ashley Farley, program officer for knowledge and research services at the Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington. ” states. Grant recipients must post preprints under licenses that allow them to reuse the content, she says. The foundation plans to publish its full policy in the coming weeks.

OA initiatives

In 2015, the Gates Foundation announced that it would require grant recipients to make their research freely available upon publication by placing it in a public repository. She then joined cOAlition S, a group of primarily European research funders and organizations that support OA academic publishing, and a group that requires funders to publish research results through her OA route. Plan S has been approved.

The latest direction from the Bhutto Gates Foundation will see it move away from the group. This is not entirely consistent with cOAlition S, says Johan Roerik, secretary general of the federation based in Leiden, Netherlands. cOAlition S requires either an accepted manuscript or a version of the record to be made available, but the Gates Foundation is clearly of the opinion that preprints are sufficient, he says. He noted that the group allows a lot of policy leeway among its members, and Gates' policy continues to uphold key aspects of Plan S, such as promoting author retention of rights to accepted manuscripts. He added that

The coalition is considering the role of preprints in OA, but is far from adopting relevant policy changes, Rurick said. A document published by the group last year discusses the issue, and the coalition is gathering feedback from the research community through a survey running until April 22. No decision will be taken on the adoption of any proposals before the end of the year.

Open access reformer launches next bold publishing plan

Another difference between Plan S and Gates' policies is their stance on APC. It is not cOAlition S's policy to discontinue support for APC payments. I can definitely say that, Rooryck says. That is Gates' decision. This is not a decision that we, as cOAlition S, are ready to make by January 1, 2025.

Lynn Kamerlin, a computational biophysicist at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, says ending support for APC is a very prudent plan given the unsustainable increase in these fees in recent years. The Gates Foundation plan is the open access plan I wanted to see when Plan S was announced.

Juan Pablo Alperin, an academic communication researcher at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, Canada, points out that APC is an inherently unfair way to support OA. He says ending support for APC sends a signal to the larger community, including the funder community, that this mechanism is not the way forward.

Impact on publishing

Hinchliffe says it's difficult to predict how Gates' policies will affect scientific publishing. Some grant holders may have difficulty publishing in OA journals and may rely on preprints to disseminate their work. However, OA Journal Some companies may continue to publish through this route.

Although the Gates Foundation is a large funder with a budget of US$8.6 billion in 2024, it still funds only a small percentage of the world's research, and other funders are unlikely to follow suit. Hinchliffe points out that it's unclear whether they will. Some companies that require OA publishing are already refusing APC coverage.

Another potential consequence of this policy is that there may be a difference in quality between manuscripts that are freely available as preprints and final versions behind paywalls. In some cases, Hinchliffe says, those with access to the final version will be in a better position to avoid certain types of mistakes than those relying solely on preprints. Kamerlin points out that a growing number of preprint publishers are allowing authors to update their preprints as many times as needed, potentially alleviating that concern.

Farley said there is growing evidence that errors in early versions of preprints are quickly addressed because there is a much wider pool of researchers reading and evaluating preprints. The foundation will provide grant recipients with a list of recommended preprint servers that have demonstrated a level of checking to ensure the scientific validity of their research, he added. We are also investing in a new preprint service called VeriXiv, which will establish a new standard for preprint checking.

A guide to Plan S: Open access initiatives that shake up scientific publishing

Some authors may decide that a preprint is sufficient and choose not to formally publish it in a journal, Alperin said. He says he doesn't think that's a problem per se. In some cases, the goal of journal publication has had a negative impact on the scientific community, when the original goal was to produce high-quality research and ensure that it is communicated and reaches the world. Yet sometimes we encourage people to focus on publishing in specific journals. The right audience.

Publishers contacted by Natures' news team said they were still evaluating Gates' policy. (Nature's news team is editorially independent from its publisher, Springer Nature.) We look at the impact of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's new open access policy and how it affects their researchers. A spokeswoman for publisher Elsevier said the company is considering what this means for how it supports its customers. In a statement.

Rohina Anand, executive director of global publishing development and sales at San Francisco, California-based publisher PLOS, said in a statement that PLOS already recognizes that the APC model of open access publishing creates inequities. Stated. We are committed to finding sustainable and fair alternatives. That's why we're launching several non-APC models and also working with a multi-stakeholder working group to identify more equitable routes to knowledge sharing beyond article-based pricing, she says. Masu. She added that without established alternatives, there is a risk that researchers funded by the Gates Foundation will revert to publishing their research behind paywalls. PLOS's new business model offers her one of the possible alternatives.

In an article announcing the change, Esti Torok, a senior program officer at the Gates Foundation, wrote that the foundation has been paying APC about $6 million a year since 2015. We became convinced that this money could be better spent on other things, accelerating research progress. People, she wrote. Farley said the foundation plans to invest in more equitable OA models, such as Diamond OA (a system in which publishers do not charge authors or readers), preprint servers and other platforms and technologies for research dissemination. It is said that

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-00996-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos