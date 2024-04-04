Competitors will rejoice if cost forces Google to charge for AI | Google





Google search prints money. Generative AI burns money. What happens when an unstoppable force hits an immovable object?

In some ways, the news that search engines are considering charging users for access to AI-powered search tools comes as a surprise. Google derives more than half of its total revenue from search, almost five times as much as the next most valuable sector. This includes anything the company charges directly other than cloud computing. YouTube subscriptions, Pixel phones, Play Store fees, and Gmail storage all add up to a drop in the bucket compared to the value of search alone.

In other words, charging a fee for access to that moneymaking seems like a no-brainer. For every user who pays, many more will jump to alternatives. And if the amount he needs to achieve every quarter is $48 billion, and he needs a $24 annual subscription from every human being on the planet, the math just doesn't add up.

But generative AI changes the equation. It may not be noticeable when typing queries into ChatGPT or Claude, but running top-end, large-scale language models costs a lot of money. According to analysts at Jefferies, only 10% of the cash invested in AI goes towards training models, with the rest going to funding ongoing operations. You can put this into perspective by simply using an AI chatbot to notice pauses. Every time you spin a little wheel while your service takes a moment to think, you're putting one of the most powerful chips ever created to work for you. , always drawing power is doing it.

Compare this to Google search. The answer is usually displayed as soon as your internet connection allows, and the difference is obvious. If you open up generative AI to the scale of Google search, it would be incredibly easy to use up all of his $48 billion.

To make matters worse, the nature of generative AI is the exact opposite of the advertising that feeds Google. A traditional Google search is a list of links, each link to a page that the company thinks answers your query. A perfect Google ad is just another link that a company pays to place at the top of its page.

But AI has a different answer. The best ones do not link at all, he summarizes all the information on the web into one new article, which is generated for you on the fly. This is terrible for publishers, including the Guardian, who have trusted Google to drive readers from search results to their websites. But it's not good for Google either. How can you sell ads for content that solves all of your readers' problems in one piece?

That will likely force Google into an awkward middle ground. According to the Financial Times, which broke the news that the company is considering a subscription model, traditional search will continue to be free, but access to generative experiences will be the same as the one currently offering users with the Gemini AI assistant. It will be included in the subscription. For Gmail and its Document Office suite.

If that happens, I can't help but think about the players I'm rooting for. AI specialists like Perplexity, Anthropic, and OpenAI are offering free access to simple models with paid tiers of more powerful AI tools, no longer being eaten up by the biggest search engines on the planet. Meanwhile, Microsoft, which has been willing to lose billions of dollars a year to Bing, will continue to be willing to subsidize its own AI exploration to keep its biggest rival in check.

