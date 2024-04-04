Transformational impact on Finserv in the cloud





In this age of increasing digitalization, cloud computing has changed the lives of millions of people around the world, whether they realize it or not.

More specifically, in the business world, the cloud has reshaped the day-to-day operations of technology departments, as well as the way businesses operate broadly and deliver goods and services.

Inevitably, the same applies to the financial services sector. Cloud-based capabilities have shaped and continue to influence product development, payments infrastructure, customer service, cybersecurity strategies, and more.

The largest and most innovative FinServ companies view cloud and financial services excellence as inseparable, argues Steve Morgan, global banking industry leader at Pegasystems. On-premises systems just don't have the scalability and efficiency needed to deliver today's banking and insurance services.

While we were wary of moving frontline applications and data to the cloud, the opposite is now true. The cloud is now the platform on which much of retail banking, and increasingly corporate banking, is performed.

Rory Yates, chief strategy officer at insurtech innovator EIS, completely agrees.

We have almost reached the point where cloud and financial services can be described as synonymous, he added. We've seen a shift where the future requires experimentation into the cloud.

The cloud is a catalyst for enterprise business transformation and has already been shown to revolutionize the way financial services organizations operate.

The foundation of fintech innovation

Cloud computing has arguably been the catalyst for the very existence of major fintechs and insurtechs. Most likely, famous brands operating in these areas would never have been considered, let alone launched, without it.

Steve Williams, Head of Financial Services and Insurance at Orange Business, said this particular technological advancement has a key responsibility in enabling fintechs to compete with more established finserv institutions. I have a clear belief that

Cloud is the foundation for much of the innovation that is reshaping the fintech industry for the better, Williams says.

Cloud platform providers enable fintechs to quickly deploy new services and scale seamlessly to meet market demands while maintaining performance, security, and compliance.

From cloud-enabled data management and compliance expertise to global scale, cloud providers across the digital services value chain have been driving some of the most innovative technologies in fintech. This has allowed fintechs to focus on growth, ultimately giving them an advantage over traditional financial services institutions with legacy IT infrastructure.

Something similar happens in the insurance world.

Like banks, insurance companies have faced a range of market, customer and regulatory pressures in recent years that have forced them to restructure their business models and technology infrastructure around the customer.

Importantly, the cloud has enabled these companies to adapt quickly and respond to rapid change.

Scalability, adaptability to change, and extensibility have made cloud strategies fundamental to insurance, rather than optional or merely desirable, Yates continues.

Cloud technology gives these companies far greater capabilities to build, test, and deploy seamlessly and easily. Crucially, this means business changes are more frequent, less risky, and the costs of change are relatively lower.

A boost for banks

Recently, collaboration between banks and fintechs has strengthened, and banks are moving towards a new era of modernization.

Traditional organizations had little choice but to retire their outdated IT infrastructure, and cloud migration inevitably played a pivotal role in the transition.

This has made the integration of fintech solutions much easier, allowing banks to offer added value to their customers.

They can also partner with fintech companies on their own terms, Morgan explained.

When banks adopt cloud platforms, they can more easily implement fintech-specific features, he says.

The growing shift to the cloud and the development of cloud-native thinking means banks will be able to think and act like the fintechs they want to work with.

Mr. Williams believes that by embracing, adopting and moving to the cloud, banks can become more agile, innovative and efficient, remain competitive in a rapidly evolving financial environment, and deliver superior customer experiences. We acknowledge that we can provide it. However, not everything is smooth sailing. Legacy His banking platform is inherently inflexible, making it difficult to integrate with modern systems, to say the least.

This ultimately hinders innovation and can lead to high maintenance costs and security vulnerabilities.

Data sovereignty, security and privacy remain top concerns for banks moving to the cloud, Williams continues. These are key factors in the speed at which traditional banking can adopt the cloud, and finding the right cloud is paramount.

For banks, managing the transition process requires careful planning and expertise to ensure a smooth transition and ongoing compliance.

******

Check out the latest edition of FinTech Magazine and sign up for our global conference series FinTech LIVE 2024.

******

FinTech Magazine is a BizClik brand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fintechmagazine.com/articles/inside-the-clouds-transformative-impact-on-finserv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos