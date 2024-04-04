



Erie Late last year, Erie was temporarily suspended late last year when NBC declared it one of the decisive counties, swing districts in battleground states whose victory is critical to the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. became the focus of national political attention. Erie's proximity to Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo puts it in a unique position for candidates looking to focus multiple campaigns, and it's not far from the battleground state of Michigan.

Of course, Erie would be treated like the center of the political world because it's 2020, but we didn't know it was supposed to be 2016, says Jeffrey, a political history professor at Gannon College in Erie.・Mr. Bloodworth said. Depending on the results, we will know by the second week of November 2024 whether Ellie is worthy of the treatment. I think Pennsylvania will be a tipping point state, and Erie County will be a bellwether for Democratic trends outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. If Republicans win Erie County, it would be a good night for Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump made an early stop in Erie last summer on his 2024 campaign. After Barack Obama won Erie County by 16 points in 2012, Trump won the county by 2 points in 2016. Biden won Erie County by just one point in 2020, turning Pennsylvania blue again. Without Erie, it would be difficult for any candidate to win across Pennsylvania.

But next week in Erie, politics will be overshadowed, both figuratively and literally, by the celestial phenomenon of the past decade, as the city in the northwest corner of the state finds itself in the path of a total solar eclipse. It will be.

Tony DiPasca hopes the thousands of tourists expected to visit Erie for the total solar eclipse on April 8 will find the city even better in the dark.

Erie, who owns Lake Erie Variety, a shop specializing in Erie-area products, said Erie is already great, but the eclipse made it even more amazing. This eclipse is not only a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see something amazing, but also an opportunity to bring back her family to celebrate Ellie and celebrate our community.

Presque Isle State Park in Erie (Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania Department of Conservation)

As the nation, from Texas to Maine, prepares for this rare celestial spectacle, with about 200,000 people expected to gather to witness the event, Erie faces an unexpected financial Ready for blessings.

Once Ellie steps into the coveted path of totality, those watching the eclipse will witness nearly four minutes of complete darkness in the afternoon as the moon passes between the sun and Earth. Sho. As a result, authorities predict the city's population of about 95,000 could more than double. (The county's population is approximately 268,000.)

Many visitors are expected to start heading to Erie on Friday.

This is good news for Erie businesses. Tourism is the Rust Belt city's third largest industry, generating more than $1.2 billion in visitor spending and more than 15,000 jobs annually, according to Visit Erie, the Erie region's tourism promotion agency.

Hotels in the Erie area began filling up for the upcoming weekend last April. As of late March, fewer than 80 of his 4,500 rooms in the county were available, said VisitErie communications director Chris Temple.

The remaining rooms were priced two to three times more than on a typical April weekend.

This could be Erie's biggest tourism event in recent memory, Temple said.

VisitErie estimates the economic impact of the eclipse will be between $13 million and $50 million. The organization estimates that, on average, each visitor spends between $200 and $500 on lodging, food, beverages, transportation and retail. The group expects the impact to include indirect spending by local businesses and workers who will benefit from increased activity.

Small businesses like Lake Erie variety store DiPaska are expected to benefit because visitors are more likely to want souvenirs. DiPasqua uses an even better dark theme on shirts, hoodies, stickers, tumblers, and even charcuterie boards.

His store began selling eclipse-themed merchandise on Aug. 14, a nod to the area's 814 area code, and he's not afraid to joke that the sales have been out of this world. It is said that

We've been aware of this opportunity for several months now because we know how important it is not only to members of our community, but also to visitors to Erie, he said. said.

DiPaska plans to sell the remaining products at Erie Park, where more than 50 eclipse viewing parties are planned. He said the increase in sales is now due to Presque Isle, whose more than 4 million annual visitors help make the peninsula and its lakeside beaches the most visited state park. He said the country is moving towards summer, the peak tourist season. in Pennsylvania.

However, these visitors tend to be repeat visitors, coming back year after year. Temple said the eclipse is expected to bring a large number of first-time visitors to Erie, which Visit Erie hopes to capitalize on through post-eclipse marketing efforts.

We really want to take this opportunity and make the best of it, Temple said. We want these visitors to have a good time and come back to see Lake Erie Wine Country's summer beaches and fall foliage. We want to leave a good impression for a long time.

What's the weather and traffic like?

Erie is known for its sometimes harsh winters due to its location on its namesake lake, but spring in Erie is at its best.

It's all up to the whims of Mother Nature, so it's very worrying, Temple said with VisitErie. The chances of sunshine in April are a little less than we would like.

According to historical data compiled by the National Weather Service, the average high temperature on April 8 at Erie International Airport, where weather data is recorded, was 54 degrees. The average minimum temperature is 35 degrees.

Data shows that since 1926, it has rained almost half the time.

This map shows the path of a total solar eclipse across the United States next week. In the area outside the total path, we see much of the Sun still hidden. (NASA)

Freddie Zeigler, a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Cleveland who covers Erie County, emphasized that skies don't need to be clear to see an eclipse.

If the sun is still visible, you can also see a solar eclipse. It doesn't necessarily have to be completely clear, Zeigler says. If it's a cloudy day, it will be very dark during a total solar eclipse.

As the weekend approaches, Visit Erie leaders expect people to ramp up their plans and begin deciding whether Erie will be a viewing location. I hope the weather improves and Mother Nature smiles on us, Temple said.

Ed Olzehowski, assistant district traffic engineer for PennDOT District 1, said officials will work to ease traffic congestion and traffic flow.

Areas of traffic concern include Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township, which is the only road in and out of Presque Isle, and the area along Presque Isle Bay, which has miles of beautiful shoreline, hotels, and other amenities. One includes Bayfront Parkway in Erie.

Our main concern is to keep people safe, Orzechowski said.

PennDOT officials encourage people to use 511pa.com/eclipse24 to access travel traffic information.

After the April 8 total solar eclipse, the next total solar eclipse visible from the continental United States will occur on August 23, 2044. The last total solar eclipse visible from within the United States was on August 21, 2017. The path of totality stretched from Oregon to South Carolina. The last total solar eclipse to pass over the East Coast was on March 7, 1970.

The next time Ellie will be on the path to wholeness again will be in 2144.

But people like DiPaska hope visitors will return more often.

He said he wants people to see the community for what it is. This isn't just an opportunity to see a solar eclipse, it's also an opportunity for Ellie to put themselves on the map and recruit tourists to come back during the best time of the year. We hope that people will come to the community to see what we have to offer and be intrigued enough to say they want to come back to see the sunsets on Presque Isle. We hope people will explore our community, be open to our area, and ultimately come back.

Election overturns Erie

Mr. Ely will be in the spotlight again after Monday, when the tourists leave and the eclipse spectacle subsides.

But Bloodworth said he sees political fatigue setting in as the election approaches, and that some of it is simply Trump fatigue.

Days after new accusations, Trump campaigns in crucial Erie state

I drive through Pennsylvania. I don't see any Trump paraphernalia like before. Yard signs don't vote, we know that. But Trump (the billboard) speaks for itself. In 2016, it was everywhere you left the city and even within Erie, he said.

He recalled when the Trump campaign visited Erie last summer, and the city's civic arena was sparsely populated. The atmosphere outside had not changed at all. And there were few people inside. People were bored. People were walking out.

Bloodworth said the event bore no resemblance to the carnival-like atmosphere that has become a staple of Trump's rallies.

For real Trump supporters, this is a carnival in the best sense of the word. They go to see friends, but Trump is just part of a larger atmosphere of camaraderie and fun, he said. People who hate Trump will find that strange. But for those who like Trump, they consider it part of their social network.

Bloodworth said polling data on Trump isn't always accurate in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan, which have large white working-class populations.

That's where pollsters have difficulty gauging Trump's enthusiasm. Then you have to look at things like Larry. I would be interested if Trump came to Erie, but I wonder what the rally would look like? Will it feel like 2020?

