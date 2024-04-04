McKinsey and Google Cloud help companies tap $4 trillion in business value with generated AI





April 4, 2024We announce our partnership with Google Cloud to help clients drive transformative change at scale through the power of generative AI (gen AI) with Gemini for Google Cloud I'm happy to be able to do this.

This partnership plays a key role in McKinsey's open ecosystem of cutting-edge AI innovators, providing expertise and solutions across all parts of the technology stack for clients to deploy and scale.

McKinsey has already helped leading companies across industries and technology sectors transform the way they operate with Google Cloud's trusted infrastructure and technology, including Gen AI. Projects have helped clients increase productivity, streamline complex processes, and optimize the value of their AI investments. For example, McKinsey and Google Cloud built a gen AI-powered search platform that significantly reduces maintenance time for process manufacturers. The companies have also developed a virtual agent that provides banking customers with highly personalized and instant service to resolve inquiries faster and more effectively.

Google Cloud offers many of the industry-leading cloud and AI technologies, and AI has been part of Google's DNA since its inception. Combining the company's exceptional product and engineering talent with its underlying models and AI frameworks provides the world's largest companies with the tools and infrastructure they need to transform their businesses and improve operations globally. To do. With our mindset for innovation and ability to collaborate across Alphabet's businesses, Google Cloud helps companies solve their toughest challenges, no matter how complex.

McKinsey brings a wealth of talent to the Alliance. The company, which includes McKinsey's AI division, QuantumBlack, has 7,000 engineers, designers and product managers serving customers in more than 50 countries. Many of these colleagues are Google Cloud certified, and the number of Google Cloud certified individuals has increased by approximately 160% over last year. Through our work with over 200 clients, we have quantified the core elements needed to rewire organizations and create impact through AI-based transformation.

Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner at McKinsey There will be strong partnerships that will help shape, mobilize and coordinate.” .

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said generative AI can transform organizations by improving employee productivity, accelerating development velocity, and streamlining business operations. This expanded partnership will enable clients to better scope and optimize their generative AI projects.

McKinsey estimates that the value unlocked by AI and cloud technologies will exceed $4 trillion. Through our partnership with Google Cloud, we work with clients to capture this value in four ways: cloud-enabled business transformation, technology modernization programs, Gen-AI enabled solutions, and industry-specific use cases. Masu.

For example, in just a few weeks, our QuantumBlack data scientists partnered with Google Cloud's Generative AI Solutions team to build a second generation AI chatbot for Formula E racing. Use Vertex AI and Google Cloud's large-scale language models to generate real-time car performance data, help driving teams set indoor land speed world records, create car voices, and more. We've made it possible for fans to experience racing like never before.

We also jointly helped a process manufacturer pilot two high-impact generative AI use cases: an AI-enabled search platform for commercial use and an enterprise research tool. QuantumBlack experts and engineers collaborated with Google Cloud architects and engineers to design and build these use cases to improve productivity and reduce costs.

In every partnership, we look for companies that share our commitment to impacting our clients. This is no exception. “This partnership is a testament to our belief in this technology and our dedication to leading efforts that unlock tangible value for our clients,” said Adrian Booth, Build by McKinsey and Google Cloud Alliance Leader. ” states.

Adrian added that this is more than just an alliance. It's a journey that redefines the future of business, innovation and success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mckinsey.com/about-us/new-at-mckinsey-blog/mckinsey-and-google-cloud-partner-to-help-industry-leaders-tap-into-4-trillion-of-business-value-with-generative-ai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos