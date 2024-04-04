Mobile banking is poised for a new era of innovation





There is no doubt that the rise of mobile banking has changed the way individuals and businesses interact with their respective financial institutions over the past decade or so.

Trends fueled by the proliferation and availability of smartphones have given modern customers many ways to manage their finances on the go or from the comfort of their homes with the push of a button.

Thanks to advances in mobile banking, the level of accessibility and convenience offered across financial services has reached new heights, while simultaneously driving unprecedented fintech innovation.

Technologies such as P2P payments and biometrics, to name just a few, are being accelerated by mobile banking, highlighting the need for traditional banks to adapt and modernize or risk being left behind. It will be.

A recent study by Juniper Research predicts that the total value of digital wallet transactions will increase by an astonishing 77% over the five-year period from 2023 to 2028, from US$9 trillion to more than US$16 trillion.

The era of hyper-personalization

It is often said that you are more likely to get divorced than to change your bank account.

But what mobile banking certainly drives home is the huge need for financial institutions to customize their services. If you don't, you risk losing a huge portion of your ever-loyal customer base.

Personalization has always been a buzzword in banking, but it is reaching the realm of hyper-personalization, increasing the pressure to understand and meet each individual's needs.

Customer experience is more important than ever, and mobile banking has paved the way for banks to gain the upper hand, argues Louise Potts, head of banking customer advisory at software giant SAS. Not only is it more accessible, it's also more convenient. Customers can manage their transactions, income, and expenses in real time from the palm of their hand.

Personalization and mobile banking go hand in hand. For one, users can set customized notifications based on what's important to them, whether it's encouraging them to reach a savings goal or reminding them to pay their bills during the month. And as the demand for increased personalization grows, the entire industry is turning to mobile banking innovation.

A world full of exciting opportunities

This theme of financial services alignment was also raised by Michael Wallis-Brown, vice president and global head of mobile financial services at Ericsson, who has more than 15 years of experience in fintech, mobile banking payments, and consumer mobile applications. I am.

Wallis-Brown is particularly passionate about the integration of open APIs within interconnected ecosystems, an innovation that will drive the remarkable growth of mobile money.

He further added, “This evolution in embedded finance promises a seamless banking experience for customers, delivering customized financial services through a single platform.”

Additionally, it represents a great opportunity for non-financial players to integrate advanced financial solutions and create new revenue streams.

Operating on the same wavelength is Brandon Till, Business Solutions Director at Soldo, one of Europe’s fastest growing fintech companies.

His belief is that any challenge related to mobile banking can be seen as an opportunity for innovation, but that mobile banking as part of connected finance, or open banking APIs, can be used to connect tools and do more. We are most excited about exchanging data for individuals.

Going a step further, Till says APIs could be used to simplify international transactions and integrate financial services into everyday apps, such as connecting budgeting and shopping apps.

far from a level playing field

However, as Till is keen to point out, not everything in the mobile banking space is worthy of praise.

While there are definitely a lot of positives, especially when it comes to accessibility and convenience, the reality is that the world Access remains unbalanced.

For example, older generations are one demographic whose members may feel excluded for this reason.

Security is another issue, Till added, because with convenience comes vulnerability. Mobile banking users are at risk because online phishing scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Finally, while banks are undergoing digital transformation and moving services online, some still value trusted relationships when managing money and making complex financial decisions. Mobile banking may lack this human touch.

Death of the physical branch

This leads neatly into the most lively debate surrounding banking at the consumer level: the slow disappearance of physical branches.

Financial institutions have filed notices to close more than 1,500 branches across the United States in 2023, but only intend to open 472 branches, according to data from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a U.S. regulator.

On the other side of the pond, which one is an independent consumer organization? The bank and building society said it had closed 5,835 physical branches in the UK since January 2015, a rate of around 54 a month.

Potts explains: Internet access issues, searching for solutions online, and difficulty dealing with complex financial issues, especially those that involve extensive documentation and guidance, are reasons why in-branch consultations are preferred.

A hybrid banking approach, where individuals and businesses have access to in-person and online banking capabilities, is the way forward for enabling customers to manage their finances from the location that is most convenient for them.

Increased consolidation is on the horizon

So what’s next for mobile banking?

The proliferation of AI and open banking are two trends that are expected to underpin the mobile banking landscape in the coming years.

Wallis-Brown believes that the continued evolution of digital identity to facilitate a secure and seamless user experience will be a key piece of the puzzle. He said advances in identity management to further implement know-your-customer (KYC) processes can help ensure compliance and security in a rapidly evolving financial environment while implementing more transparent methods of data usage management. states.

He added: “Platforms like Ericsson Wallet offer a unique position in their ability to manage converging ecosystems: traditional banking and mobile, payments and fintech, emerging and established markets.”

We were on the brink of realizing a digital future where people, assets and value can be seamlessly connected.

Meanwhile, Till predicts that mobile banking will become even more intertwined with our daily lives and seamlessly integrate with both financial and non-financial services.

He says he expects things like in-shopping app budgeting, AI-powered spending analysis, and instant personalized loan approvals.

However, physical branches do not disappear completely. These serve specialized needs, such as providing human interaction and expert advice when customers need to make complex financial decisions or who seek a relationship based on trust. will evolve for.

