Are you thinking of traveling to see a total solar eclipse? It can be quite expensive





Stay up to date with LAist.

If you liked this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Get unique local news with fresh, community-driven stories every weekday.

People are flocking to Texas, Illinois, New York and nine other states from across the country to get the best views of Monday's total solar eclipse, but the trip to the path of the solar eclipse won't come cheap.

Hotels and vacation rentals are booked up, flight prices are soaring, and that's not even adding to the variety of products available as proof that you've seen the moon's shadow completely cover the sun. .

From limited-edition T-shirts to creative eclipse glasses to Totality-branded bandanas for pets, this natural phenomenon has spawned a booming industry.

Great American Eclipse eclipse mapper Michael Zeiler told LAist he expects the celestial event to generate more than $1 billion.

He said a conservative estimate is that around 4 million people are expected to travel to see the eclipse.

The price tag of integrity in Texas

Texas is the closest state for Angelenos to travel to see a total solar eclipse, and Seiler said he expects more than 1 million people to walk the path of the total solar eclipse in the Lone Star State. Ta.

Texas is a popular destination for eclipse travelers, with great weather this time of year and plenty of lodging options between major cities.

The duration of the total solar eclipse is also very long, Seiler said.

For example, Waco will host the Eclipse Over Texas event with a total time of 4 minutes and 13 seconds. You can watch some of it live on Discoverys Youtube along the Brazos River. General admission tickets are cheap but probably won't get you there.

As of Wednesday afternoon, round-trip flights from Los Angeles to Dallas, which has a larger airport, range from $553 on Spirit Airlines to $1,522 nonstop on American Airlines, although Waco is more than an hour and a half away from Los Angeles. It's dollars.

Now, this was a week before the eclipse, so prices probably would have fluctuated compared to solar tourists who were planning their trip months or years in advance.

But let's take a look at the other prices in effect as of Wednesday afternoon.

As for accommodation costs, a three-night stay at the downtown Waco Marriott will cost more than $1,470, including special event fees, and a similar room at the Days Inn will cost just over $1,060 for the same April 6-9 period. was.

While most vacation rentals were fully booked, including all of the locations recommended on the Eclipse Over Texas website, Airbnb offers a spacious RV parked in a private meadow 15 minutes away. You can stay for $150 per night.

All camping reservations at nearby Matherneff State Park and Lake Whitney State Park were sold out, as were short-term spots at RV resorts.

If you choose the cheapest option, an Airbnb RV and Spirit flight, it will cost you more than $1,140 to stay in Waco during the total solar eclipse, not including meals, transportation, and other extras.

reach the midwest

Carbondale, Illinois, and its population of about 22,000 people will be able to see a total solar eclipse for the first time in seven years. However, the visibility this time is almost double that of 4 minutes and 9 seconds in August 2017.

Southern Illinois University canceled classes for Monday so students and staff could attend the Crossroads Eclipse Festival at Saluki Stadium. Many tourists from St. Louis, Missouri, about 100 miles away, are expected to flock to the city and other parts of the southern state.

The crowds on eclipse days will be those that are easily accessible from nearby large cities, Seiler said. So Southern Illinois is sure to receive its fair share of eclipse visitors.

Screenshot of available Airbnb listings near Carbondale, Illinois on Monday, April 1st.

Round-trip flights from LAX to St. Louis on Wednesday ranged from $700 on Southwest Airlines to about $1,650 on United Airlines.

If you're looking to stay close to the main events in Carbondale, good luck finding a room.

The Best Western, Value Inn and Suites and nearby Days Inn were all sold out. There were several Airbnbs available, including a $100-a-night bring-your-own-tent campsite that promised spectacular views of the eclipse, but that too was taken over after just a few hours.

If you choose the cheapest flight and arrive at the campground in time, it will cost you over $1,060 to get to Carbondale during the eclipse, not including necessary outdoor gear and interstate transportation. takes.

What about the east coast?

Rochester, New York has been named one of the best places to see the eclipse, and the city even put together an astronomically curated playlist to cheer people up.

Rochester will witness a 3-minute, 38-second totality that the city has dubbed the “Path of Totality Awesome,” as well as dozens of different events and the Eclipse Beer Series from local breweries.

Rochester, in particular, has done an exemplary job organizing for the eclipse, Seiler said. They have a lot of activities and a lot of preparation, so there will be a lot of people.

Round-trip flights from Los Angeles to Buffalo on Wednesday ranged from about $1,020 to $5,200 on Delta Air Lines.

As of Tuesday, April 2, the Best Western Hotel in Buffalo, New York, has fully booked rooms for the total solar eclipse.

(

best western screenshot

)

As for hotels, the Holiday Inn and Best Western in downtown Buffalo were both fully booked, but you can stay at the Hilton for just over $1,330, or at the Super 8 about 10 miles away for $1,040.

Most available vacation rentals are around $500 to $900 per night, but you can book a second-floor apartment on the outskirts of the city for $282 through Airbnb. If you're planning on getting serious, all 10 of the closest state parks closed camping during the eclipse.

Experiencing the solar eclipse in Rochester will cost over $2,050 if you choose the cheapest option, which doesn't include event tickets, meals, or souvenirs.

So. many. Goods.

Of course, there are the typical shirts, mugs, and posters, but there are also a lot of particularly unique memorabilia on the market.

You'll need safety glasses to view the eclipse (staring at the sun with naked eyes is not a good idea, I promise). They are a necessity and you also need to make sure they are safe, but that doesn't mean they can't be stylish.

Bill Nye and his Science Guy bow ties are featured on the eclipse glasses of the Planetary Society, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Carl Sagan and now headed by Nye.

If you're looking for a pair that will last until 2044, when NASA expects the next solar eclipse to be visible from the continental United States, you'll find a sturdy frame option with a special magnetic clip-on viewing lens at Halo Eclipse Spectacles. Masu.

But experts say to be wary of counterfeit products and to pay attention to the ISO mark and the name of the company making the glasses so you know who to turn to if you have a problem with the product. .

Have questions about Southern California?

Question

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://laist.com/news/climate-environment/thinking-about-traveling-to-see-the-total-solar-eclipse-itll-cost-you-a-lot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos