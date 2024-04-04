Sask.First ballet teacher in Canada to pass top exam





A 20-year-old ballet teacher from Saskatchewan is believed to be the first person in Canada to pass a top dance exam and prove her moves en pointe.

Briana Dash completed the Advanced Solo Award Ballet exam, the highest ballet level offered by the Canadian Dance Teachers Association, in March.

The exam is held in 25 countries, according to the Royal Academy of Dance, which administers the exam.

But Creative Kids, which helps young people get involved in the arts, says Dash is the first to complete the project in Canada.

“I didn't think there was anyone [in Canada] was taking [the exam] I used to do that, but once I started working on it more, I realized that no one else was doing it,” Dash told CBC's Saskatoon Morning On Wednesday.

“So I thought this was a big opportunity for me and I really pushed myself and it was a great honor.”

Dash said she began preparing for the exam last fall with Melissa Wallace, her instructor of 17 years, and began training three to four times a week at Wallace's Swift Current dance studio.

Wallace had to choreograph and prepare several practice questions for the exam, including a variation of “Sleeping Beauty,” all of which Dash performed on pointe.

Dash said it was an honor to be able to train with Wallace for the exam. As Ms. Wallace progressed in her career, her family received funding from Creative Her Kids to help pay for her additional lessons and exams. (Creative Kids)

Dash said she tried her best not to give up on her last difficult exam as a dancer.

“Of course I was very nervous, but once I entered the room where I would take the exam, I felt very happy,” she said.

She said she was relieved to learn she had passed, but it was even more meaningful to share it with her students in the studio immediately afterwards.

“They honestly couldn't believe it. They were so excited for me. I remember showing them the pictures from that day, and they asked me to go back and do everything with them. I looked at it and kept letting it explain everything behind it,” Dash said.

Wallace said Dash's motivation, “willingness to learn” and sense of joy set her apart as both a dancer and a teacher.

“Advanced Solo Award exams require incredible stamina, attention to detail, strength, and most of all, artistry and performance, which Brianna demonstrated on the exam.” Wallace said in a March 12 news release from Creative Kids, which is run by the nonprofit SaskCulture. .

Wallace said Dash's work was supported by funding from Creative Kids, which helped Dash's family pay for extra lessons, exams and supplies.

Dash plans to continue working towards obtaining her ballet teaching qualification at Swift Current, and hopes that passing the exam will inspire other dancers in Canada to improve themselves. Told.

“I really love this job because it teaches you so many lessons in life and it's your passion,” she said. “You have to keep at it, and I love inspiring young students and working with them to achieve their own goals.”

