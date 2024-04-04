Google considers making AI search a premium option





Google is reportedly considering tweaks to its search engine, such as making some AI features subscription-only, but an ad-free search experience doesn't appear to be on the table.

The Financial Times reported that Google is internally discussing whether to move some AI-powered search features to premium subscriptions, but a spokesperson did not deny the move when asked by the Register. .

After extolling the strengths of Google's search engine and highlighting the company's work through AI experimentation in search, a spokesperson said: “As we have done many times before, we will continue to build new premium features and services to enhance our subscription services” across Google. ”

“There is nothing to announce at this time.”

Google is caught in the middle when it comes to AI. Adding generative AI capabilities to Bing did little to significantly move Microsoft's market share, but researchers say using generative AI for search queries could change how Google's business model works. There are real risks.

The company launched Search Generative Experience (SGE) last year and has seen good feedback from customers using the technology. In addition to AI-generated insights, ads are also incorporated into the results. However, changes from traditional results lists could change the way users interact with these ads, which could change Google's revenue.

SGE has not yet had a significant impact on Google's main search engine business. Even without considering the potential impact on the company's advertising revenue, the resource-intensive nature of AI could make it expensive to roll out to more users. This makes it a prime candidate to be placed behind a paywall.

The company has already introduced the Google One AI Premium plan, which adds Gemini chatbot technology to Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet. Adding a premium version of Search to that list is not out of the realm of possibility and would be a first for the company.

“We are not working on or considering an ad-free search experience,” a spokesperson said.

However, the company also said that new premium features and subscription offerings are definitely on the plan.

“With our experiments with generative AI in search, we have already addressed billions of queries and are seeing an increase in search queries across all major markets. continues to rapidly improve.”

