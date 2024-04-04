Where and how much to buy earphones online





Fashion, technology, and music come together in a new collaboration between Alo Yoga and Beats to introduce the limited edition Beats Fit Pro Earbuds. To highlight this partnership, the athleisure company and technology brand named Grammy Award winner Tyra as the face of the campaign.

In the campaign video, the “Truth or Dare” singer is seen modeling Bluetooth earbuds and walking on a sandy beach wearing aloyoga clothing as her song “Safer” plays in the background.

The special edition earphones, produced in limited quantities with only technical necessities, were officially released on AloYoga.com on Thursday (April 4). In other words, once it's sold out, you won't be able to get it again.

Keep reading to get your hands on this pair now before it's too late.

Alo x Beats Fit Pro

Alo x Beats Fit Pro comes in a shiny case with reflective material and a polishing cloth inside to keep it looking like new out of the box. These wireless earbuds also feature active noise cancellation technology and flexible wingtips to help keep the earbuds in place while you do yoga or run. When you wear this technology, you can use the controls on your device to pause, play, or skip songs, or answer calls.

Alo Yoga has made a name for itself as an athleisure brand, offering versatile leggings and tops that can be worn at the gym or at the office, with sophisticated apparel that doesn't look like traditional sportswear. This new collaboration aims to further differentiate this lifestyle brand from other brands by creating unique accessories that can be worn as gadgets while working out or commuting.

Tyra says she jumped at the chance to be part of the campaign as she has been a fan of the brand for many years. “Partnering with Beats and Alo has been a dream collaboration for me,” she said in a press statement. “I’m so excited to join forces with this campaign and share the products I personally rely on every day.”

And if you want to incorporate the “Girl Next Door” singer's style into your own, you can also buy the exact outfit she wears in the video. Rather than trying to find the look yourself, we'll show you the outfits below so you can buy them now.

Sheer Efusion Cargo Wide-Leg Trousers

These lightweight pants use cargo style to achieve a streetwear look, while lightweight mesh material keeps you cool on hot days. Layer with biker pants or leggings, or use the built-in pockets to store small essentials.

Seamless Open Air Barely There Bra

Complete your look with a seamless bra made from stretchy fishnet material, as well as an underbust band that provides subtle support. Secure it to your preference using the adjustable straps, layer the top under a running shirt, or even wear it alone.

You can watch the Alo Yoga x Beats campaign video below.

