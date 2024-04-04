Arieli Capital launches second cohort of START AgriTech Scaleup Program with 11 cutting-edge ventures





St. George, Utah, multifaceted investment firm Arieli Capital has announced the long-awaited second phase of START Agri-Tech, a venture scale-up program powered by Frontier RNG, a joint venture between Arieli Capital and Ramat Hanegev Regional Council. Launch a cohort. Sponsored by Utah World Trade Center in collaboration with Utah Tech University, Haifa Group, and Exit Ventures. Following the success of the first group in 2023, the program will return with another batch. This time, a group of 11 highly innovative and promising startups will be meeting in St. George, Utah from April 15th to 18th. Join us for our final expo and pitch event here.

START Agri-Tech, a starting point for climate change-focused ventures, leverages global resources to develop startups in desert technology, water technology, regenerative agriculture, smart agriculture, and plant health and nutrition. growth and help commercialize cutting-edge technologies. Build solutions, build strong businesses, and bring that value to market at scale.

The program, which aims to address the world's environmental challenges by advancing advanced technology solutions, is held at Utah Tech University's Atwood Innovation Plaza and provides international investors and global corporations to participating startups. Provides exclusive one-on-one business and networking opportunities with. You will also attend a final pitch event where you will be invited to present to various potential partners and clients.

The program's first group includes eight venture companies that have raised a total of $9.5 million in investment funding and achieved impressive milestones since joining. These include Nanomnia, which successfully secured his second pilot with a multinational agricultural company, and We-Agri, which provides a data-driven platform that allows farmers to track and sell carbon credits, and which recently launched We have been verified by Milopri, the largest project. Signed an important agreement with Hapoalim Bank. To foster further growth, Arieli Capital is looking to invest in some of the venture companies participating in the program.

Paul Burgon, managing partner at Exit Ventures, says the selection committee brings a great combination of startup expertise and broad technology capabilities. I am confident that the combined resources of our dedicated partners Arieli Capital, Frontier RNG, strategic investors, and renowned agronomists will enable the participating startups to achieve significant growth.

Haifa Group's innovation agronomist Canan Surzny said Haifa Group was pleased to be part of the START Agritech final selection committee. Throughout the session, we engaged with his impressive group of 20 startups and gained valuable insights from leading innovators in the AgTech space.

The program attracts applications from venture companies from over 11 countries. The selected group includes 11 unique and innovative startups, each led by a talented founding team from seed to Series A phase, who collectively have raised more than $44 million. and generated $4.7 million in revenue. His second group at START Agri-Tech, which is currently gearing up to take the business to the next level, includes the following businesses:

Agrivoltaic Energy System: Develops a solar tracking system with a unique Agrivoltaic algorithm that enables dual use of land and optimizes both power generation and crop cultivation.

Arugga AI Agriculture: Develops ground-based robots that process and monitor individual plants by replicating pollination in greenhouses in a way that reduces the need for chemicals and the spread of crop diseases, and reduces the challenges of crop production doing.

Bactelife Industries: Provides plant-available nutrients, strengthens soil, and conserves water.

BioLeaf: Developing natural and environmentally friendly post-harvest solutions that extend the shelf life of fresh produce.

Bioplasma: Converts compost into fully biodegradable flower pots that can be planted directly into the soil, eliminating the need for plastic flower pots.

Contact Organics: We are building innovative ways to create a range of non-toxic products that eliminate the persistent problems caused by weeds that negatively impact crops.

Eden Technologies: Revolutionizing water purification and increasing access to affordable drinking water around the world.

Prozini Agkem: Re-engineering chemistry for health by developing new pesticides to support higher quality and larger quantities of food production to support the world's growing population.

Saffron Tech: Grow premium saffron year-round in an indoor vertical farm, supporting sustainable agriculture and saffron-based products.

TomGrow: Enabling people, communities, and organizations to grow diverse, healthy plants anywhere in the world, in any climate, and for any purpose, from food to medicine to cosmetics to human services.

Vexxel Biotech: Reengineering production environments to enable healthier food choices while ensuring sustainable and environmentally friendly production methods.

Along with its innovation center, Frontier, Arieli Capital is an active investor in desert and agricultural technology with an active presence and long-standing relationships in Utah. With offices in New York and London, Arieli Capital has deep roots in Israel and local familiarity with the desert landscape that fuels agricultural innovation, allowing it to spearhead efforts to tackle climate change and venture into parallel fields. is in a unique position to support

Climate and food security are some of the world's most pressing issues, and the need for innovation in these areas is more important than ever. Or Habib, partner and head of global innovation at Arieli Capital, said deserts make up approximately 30% of Utah's land area and 60% of Israel's land area, and these two global ecosystems are He says it provides the perfect platform for desert, climate and agricultural innovation. He is thrilled to be returning to another group with 11 great ventures and great partners who share the same vision. Our first group demonstrated how much value we could create through this program and from then on we knew we would be returning for another group. Utah is an exceptional environment for us in every sense of the word, with a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem and great local organizations that share our values ​​and vision. This opportunity creates a direct link between Frontier's Desert Research and Development Facility in Israel and Utah Tech's Desert Innovation Facility, providing strategic access to years of expertise, research, farms and facilities. , ushering in a new era of building cutting-edge technology companies and tackling global climate. and agricultural challenges. We are excited to work with our Utah partners on this impactful program that deepens Arieli's existing Utah activities and investments.

Arieli Capital invites the agricultural and climate technology communities, as well as the broader high-tech ecosystem, to participate in the final expo and pitch event. Please check here for detailed and latest information.

About Arieli Capital: Arieli Capital is a diversified investment firm that is an active investor and partner in next-generation technology companies. Arieli Capital continually strives to identify and support companies that create real impact, with financial return as their primary goal. Recognized as a global leader in innovation, Arieli is trusted by governments, academia, multinational corporations, and financial institutions. Click here for more information.

