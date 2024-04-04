Google considers charging for AI-powered search at major turning point





But the move would mark the first time Google, which has long offered free consumer services funded solely by advertising, will make people pay for enhancements to its core search product.

Google reported $US175 billion ($267 billion) in revenue from search and related advertising last year, more than half of its total revenue, and while it remains its biggest revenue driver, it has also leveraged its latest AI innovations. The challenge for the company is how to incorporate it.

Since November 2022, when OpenAI announced ChatGPT, Google has rushed to respond to the competitive threat posed by the wildly popular chatbots. ChatGPT is able to provide quick and complete answers to many questions, threatening to present traditional search engines with a redundant list of links and lucrative advertisements displayed next to them.

Last May, Google began testing an AI-powered search service that provides more detailed answers to queries while continuing to present users with links to further information and advertisements. But it has been slow to add features from what it calls the Search Generation Experience Experiment to its main search engine.

Advertising business warning

These types of search results that include AI-powered snapshots cost more for Google to serve than traditional responses because the AI ​​they generate consumes more computing resources. The company has been offering access to his SGE only to a select few users, including some subscribers to the Google One bundle, which offers perks like extra cloud storage for a monthly fee.

Microsoft, which has an extensive partnership with OpenAI, introduced improved GPT-powered search and a chatbot, now called Copilot, to its Bing search engine over a year ago. But the new AI capabilities have done little to increase Bings' market share, leaving it far behind Google.

Some analysts believe that Google's advertising business will take a hit if Google's search engine provides more complete answers generated by AI and users no longer have to click through to advertisers' websites. It warns you that you may be exposed to it. Additionally, many online publishers who rely on Google for their Internet traffic believe that if Google's AI-powered search extracts information from their web pages and displays it directly to users, they will be able to increase the number of users visiting their site. I am concerned that it will decrease.

This year, Google added a new premium tier to its consumer subscription service, Google One, for users who want to use its cutting-edge Gemini chatbot. We've also added Gemini to Workspace, our suite of online productivity apps including Gmail and Docs.

It's unclear how exactly the company plans to integrate AI-powered search into these paid services, which offer a variety of price points, or when the AI-powered search service will be ready to roll out. It is.

Google may decide to roll out certain elements of the AI-powered service to its main free search engine over time, according to people familiar with the company's thinking.

Google said the company is not working on or considering an ad-free search experience, but said it will continue to build new premium features and services to enhance subscription services across Google. .

Google has been reinventing search for years to help people access information in the way that feels most natural to them, Google says.

Through our experiments with generative AI in search, we have already processed billions of queries and seen an increase in search queries across all major markets. We continued to rapidly improve our products to meet the needs of new users.

He added: “There is nothing to announce at this time.”

