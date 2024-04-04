



Every March, the emerging media world turns its attention to Austin, Texas for South by Southwest (SXSW) Interactive. This interactive conference is part of the larger multi-week SXSW event, which has gained cultural significance on the back of a strong music and film festival (e.g. I gave a keynote there last year) New Order and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which premiered there in 2022).

But about 15 years ago, interactive became a major driver of festival attendance and assumed thought leadership in the industry. He is currently known for his focus on emerging technologies, digital creativity, and the cultural and social impact of innovative thinking. Chautauqua on a global scale. It serves as a professional hub with a variety of talks, panel discussions, and networking events for technology industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and digital creatives. And this is the only conference I've found that gives you exposure to cutting-edge technology and the philosophical foundations for its ethical use.

I have been attending Southby since 2011. As we watch multiple technology trends cycle, we've come to see spring break as a mirror to technology and society for geeks. Due to the usual rise and fall of hype cycles, each year's conference is a little different than the one before (and after).

Here are three takeaways from this year's conference that we think are relevant to how we think about the future of public media.

AI: ubiquitous and complex

The timing of a conference the size of SXSW doesn't always align perfectly with the zeitgeist. ChatGPT he brought the generative AI revolution to the masses in December 2022, but most of his SXSW conference content in March 2023 was locked in October of the previous year. As a result, around 20 sessions on AI were held last year. This year, that number has quadrupled to more than 80.

Still, I have a hard time both saying something new and saying something that won't get old in a week. There is also pensive uncertainty as people assess whether the hype around AI is backed up by actual economic utility or whether the bubble is ripe for deflation. It seems to be widespread. As a result, discussions about AI will grapple in real time with the pace of development in this field and its true importance.

What does it mean for public media?

Through experiments at broadcast stations, PBS, and NPR, the public media ecosystem is generally in a better position than emerging media. So no matter how you feel, as long as you stay up to date with developments in generative AI, you're actually not falling behind.

But if we want innovation to translate into real change, we need to combine research with action. Do you encourage your team to experiment with AI efficiency (beyond editorial)? Have you considered policies (or at least guidelines) for acceptable uses for generative AI? If not, now is the time. It's that time. Even if the hype cycle ushered in a season of AI aging, nothing can stop the cultural changes that are taking hold as the use of these tools becomes the norm.

Here are 11 sessions (out of 80) worth sampling to stay up-to-date.

Metaverse: Playable and Growing

With all the focus on AI, the topic of the Metaverse could have easily been relegated to the background. But with metaverse and augmented reality (xR) sessions surging 50% over last year's total, it's clear there's still a lot to discuss when it comes to the next generation of the internet. This year's Metaverse sessions are more niche with a focus on design-oriented themes, best practices related to his successful xR location-based experience, and Apple's Vision Pro take on “spatial computing.” I was taking it up.

A conference on the gaming industry focused on operating alongside this. Video games are increasingly recognized as a dominant force shaping the future of media by combining interactivity, storytelling, and technology. The oldest gamers are now approaching 60 years old and have lived their lives with increasingly immersive experiences beyond traditional media. These experiences now allow users to actively participate in and shape the narrative, fostering deeper levels of engagement.

What does it mean for public media?

Engagement leads to impact. Games already serve as a platform for social interaction, creative expression, and virtual experiences, inspiring us to rethink media and entertainment. And as AI enhances the interconnectedness of the metaverse, the influence of games and gamer culture will only grow. Tracking the evolution of the next generation of the Internet remains an important aspect of his SWOT analysis of great public media. As an organization that has successfully mastered traditional media formats, we incorporate more interactive and immersive elements to keep viewer agency relevant and engaging in worlds that incorporate game mechanics and story worlds. We must tackle the doubly difficult task of adaptation. How do you plan to extend the core value of public media beyond traditional broadcast and social media distribution? How will your organization leverage lifelong play to serve gamers in your neighborhood? Can it be incorporated into

Here are 11 sessions (out of about 50) worth sampling to revisit the topics of metaverse, xR, and gaming.

The future: visible trends

You might think that the focus on the future is just built into the SXSW experience. It's true that the word “future” gets thrown around a lot every year, but this year there's been even more focus on how to predict and prepare for the future. After a year of generative AI arms races and accompanying questions about the actual value of being human, the business world is asking: How can we ensure our strategies are actually future-ready? ?” it seems to be saying.

What does it mean for public media?

In other words, public media needs futurists. Or a more specific, systemic, if not futurist, approach to the discipline of strategic foresight across all the major players in the ecosystem. And this is not limited to problems caused by emerging media. For example, if Americans were to start living significantly longer in the next five years due to advances in biotechnology, how would that impact your organization's bequest strategy or ultimately cancel Lawrence Welk? Is it planned?

To start thinking more broadly about the future, here are 11 sessions (out of 37) worth sampling.

portable SXSW

The value of your participation comes from the ideas you generate and the contacts you make in real time. But one of the open secrets about SXSW is that most of the sessions are recorded and posted online, so anyone can learn from them.

I have compiled nearly 200 sessions on the topics of strategic foresight, AI, DEI and accessibility, design, the gaming industry, metaverse and xR, and jobs and careers into A Portable SXSW (2024 Edition).

This year, a group of about 15 people representing Austin's public media participated. The recent Public Media Innovators webinar, “Innovating at SXSW: What Public Media Stations Need to Know,” brought home a variety of takeaways from the conference. You can watch it here. PBS NC's David Huppert, who produced and hosted the webinar, also compiled the panelists' favorites into “SXSW 2024: Top Sessions.” You can find it on the Public Media Innovators page. South by Southwest 2025 will be held in March 2025. If you would like to learn more about budgeting (or justifying your budget) to participate, please email me.

Chad Davis is Nebraska Public Media's chief innovation officer and leads Nebraska Public Media Labs, a research and development division focused on emerging media. Chad is also the inaugural chair of NETA's Public Media Innovators peer learning community and writes a weekly newsletter about the intersection of public and emerging media. (This comment has been edited from his newsletter.) To join the PLC, subscribe to the newsletter, or talk to Chad about gAI and emerging media, you can email him at .[email protected].

