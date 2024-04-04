GrowthLoop expands integrated generative marketing solution using Google Cloud's BigQuery and Gemini models ahead of Google Cloud Next '24





Generative Marketing allows marketing teams to quickly segment and activate customer data in BigQuery based on generative AI recommendations. This enables marketers to launch campaigns, experiment, and deliver personalized cross-channel content up to 10x faster to realize their full potential as a business driver. The main features are:

Audience Studio: Users can leverage the Gemini model to instantly generate a recommended list of accurate audience targets. These recommendations are based on BigQuery customer data and are made by describing your campaign goals (acquisition, cross-sell, return on churn, etc.) in natural language. Audience Discovery: GrowthLoop proactively generates audience suggestions based on your most active and engaged audience. This capability allows marketers to more quickly and accurately experiment with new concepts, measure results, and drive performance on KPIs such as return on advertising spend (ROAS) and customer lifetime value. Audience builder with generative AI context: GrowthLoop uses Gemini models to make segmentation and audience building even easier for marketers by generating descriptions of connected data fields in BigQuery. Continuous improvement and optimization (coming soon): Enables marketers to accelerate time-to-market for cross-channel experimentation and measurement. Acquisition Augmented Generation (RAG) allows you to automatically optimize generative models based on historical results. The more your team uses generative marketing with GrowthLoop, the more information you will have about your generative assets.

“With the combined power of GrowthLoop with BigQuery and the Gemini model, generative marketing will transform the way marketers use data to drive revenue,” said Chris Sell, co-founder and co-CEO of GrowthLoop. Masu. “Generative His Marketing enables marketers to grow their audience and achieve launch speeds, experimentation, and campaign optimization more than 10 times faster than the most advanced composable CDP deployments.”

Both Audience Orchestration on BigQuery and Generative AI Audiences powered by Gemini models are available now. Learn more about generative marketing with GrowthLoop, BigQuery, and Gemini models at Google Cloud Next '24, April 9-11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. GrowthLoop is located at booth #1350 and the Generative AI Pavilion. GrowthLoop will also be participating in the panel discussion “How leading software companies are innovating with his BigQuery and generative AI” (ANA Flight 109, Tuesday, April 9th, 4:45pm-5:30pm local time). I am.

About GrowthLoop:

GrowthLoop provides the leading composable customer data platform (CDP) for marketers to build audience segments, orchestrate cross-channel journeys, and evaluate campaign results through the data cloud. Provides centralized management of data and intelligence, frees teams from vendor lock-in, and fosters an environment of channel innovation. For more information, please visit www.GrowthLoop.com.

media contact[email protected]

source growth loop

