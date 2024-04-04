Leaders propose post-mortem study on Dead Arena proposal





Written by Caitlin Meisner | [email protected]

Officials: The proposed Potomac Yard Arena and entertainment district are gone. According to a flurry of press releases and conferences on March 27, the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals currently plan to remain in Washington, D.C.

This leaves the Potomac Yards area adjacent to Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus without a firm plan, and Targets will secure a 20-year lease with JBG Smith on an adjacent property.

The announcement comes just three months after the deal was announced with much fanfare by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis at the Potomac Yard Metro Station on December 13, 2023. It was conducted. Now, Monumental Sports & Entertainment is working with the District to use $515 million in cash to deliver innovative renovations and modernization of Capital One's Arena.

The city of Alexandria was the first to make the announcement around 4 p.m., via a five-paragraph news release and a three-minute-plus video message from Mayor Justin Wilson. Above all, the statement expressed disappointment with the process.

We negotiated the framework for this opportunity in good faith and participated in the process in Richmond with integrity. We believe in the process and are disappointed in what transpired between the governor and the General Assembly, the statement said. We have engaged in substantial community engagement over the past few months. This would have informed our negotiations and made the proposal better for the community.

In an interview with the Times, Wilson said a number of talks took place early last week and it became clear that the deal would not move forward.

We knew that because we had prepared a statement. [the deal] Wilson said he is heading in that direction. We were exploring some last-minute alternatives that could perhaps sustain some consideration of this proposal, but we suspected those were highly unlikely scenarios.

Wilson emphasized that while preparations are still underway, the contract has not yet officially ended. He said the city likely had about a week to figure out how to conclude the arena negotiation process.

aftermath

Following this announcement, finger pointing became the name of the game.

JBG Smith was quick to pin the blame on the Virginia General Assembly, especially the Senate. Negotiations stalled in the House's Finance and Appropriations Committee, where Democratic Sen. Louise Lucas of Portsmouth refused to bring the bill to the Senate floor.

Despite the company's best efforts, this project was not able to receive a fair hearing on its merits in the Virginia State Senate, CEO Matt Kelly said in a statement from JBG Smith. It is now clear that our efforts may have been complicated and ultimately partially thwarted by special interests seeking to relocate Monumental Arena to Tysons Corner and combine it with a casino. is.

The Washington Post reported that the group was made up of Christopher Clemente, CEO of development company Comstock. Ben Tribbett, a political consultant from Fairfax, and Sen. Scott Surovell, the majority leader from Fairfax, formed to move the setting to Tysons in conjunction with the casino. MSE and Youngkin rejected the proposal, the paper said.

Although we have made great strides in advancing transportation planning, overall design, and funding structures for projects, the opportunities have largely been driven by partisan politics and, most troublingly, special interests within the Virginia General Assembly. It fell through due to impact and potential pay-to-play implications. Kelly also said.

Yonkin also issued a statement, placing much of the blame on the General Assembly.

This transformational project would have driven investment into every corner of the Commonwealth. This should be our agreement, this should be our opportunity, and the General Assembly says, “Thank you Monumental for wanting to come to Virginia and generate $12 billion in economic investment. Let's make it work.'' Youngkins said in his statement. But that's not the case. Personal and political agendas led to the scrapping of an agreement that neither prefunded the General Fund nor increased taxes, creating tens of thousands of new jobs and billions in revenue for Virginia.

Stephanie Landrum, CEO of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, also pointed to the General Assembly's responsibility in an interview with the Times.

So their process failed. Broken, Landrum said. No projects were generated for consideration at the local level.by the middle [the week of March 18]there was no indication that anything would come out of the process, so I couldn't move forward by continuing to spend time knowing I wasn't getting anything.

Landrum said when the city embarked on the project, there was a shared understanding of the process ahead. However, some actors deviated.

It's clear that there were many, many layers of strategy and politics. [and] Landrum said there were conflicts of interest influencing the process in Richmond. Everyone agreed to this process. Therefore, if that process is interrupted at any point, it can be frustrating and disappointing.

Wilson said the termination was a culmination of a number of events, without citing a specific reason.

As long as we feel there is still an opportunity to implement good economic tools for collaboration;[ed] Wilson said he wants to continue this discussion in line with the values ​​of our community. The window for this type of deal was rapidly closing, so we began preparing to exit.

Former Deputy Mayor Andrew MacDonald, leader of the Coalition to Stop Potomac Yard Arena, said in an interview with the Times that he was happy to hear that negotiations were over and hoped the coalition's efforts would help bring it to an end.

I think we played an important role in strengthening the team. [Sen. Louise Lucas] Do your best. Would she have voted against it if we weren't involved? Well, we'll never know, McDonald said. But I think all the work we did to expose weaknesses in the project definitely helped her and contributed to her victory.

new deal

Not all major companies lost out on this deal. The City of Leonsis held a scheduled press conference with District Mayor Muriel Bowser and City Council President Phil Mendelsohn on March 27 at approximately 6 p.m., announcing plans pending District Council approval for renovations to the existing arena. announced.

There is time to talk about his experience in Virginia, but it's not today, Leonsis said in a statement after an evening news conference. We have gotten to this place because we have had honest conversations with the mayor and his staff, and because we both chose the high road despite not knowing how things would turn out. This is more than an investment from the City, it is a true partnership as evidenced by all these investments that the City has made to deliver a great game day experience for our fans.

On the eve of announcing Monumental and the team would move to Virginia in December 2023, Bowser announced plans to help renovate Capital One, pledging $500 million. The district also committed $15 million to improve the alley connecting Gallery Place and the arena.

Monumental had no intention of completely abandoning Capital One. It was scheduled to move the area's women's National Basketball Association team, the Washington Mystics, into the arena as a full-time facility. The team currently plays in the district's Congress Heights neighborhood.

Landrum said it is not unusual for there to be ongoing discussions between Monumental and the district for this transition.

Landrum said he knew they were in talks with leaders in Washington, D.C., all along because they were still negotiating the Capital One space and what would happen there.

Bowser and the district made more concessions, according to a March 27 news release. This includes an additional 200,000 square feet of programming space, 17 full-time officials before and after game time, a new Wizards practice facility, maintenance and landscaping, and expanded public facilities. Things like right-of-way and dedicated rideshare/drop-off zones, just to name a few.

What's next for Alexandria?

Now that the arena and entertainment district are no longer coming to Potomac Yard, public officials and elected officials are already discussing possible solutions to spur economic growth.

Alexandria needs this growth because in recent years it has become increasingly reliant on housing property taxes to fund the city's budget. As the fiscal year 2025 budget moves through the approval process, the city's tax base will undoubtedly become a hot topic due to the increased tax burden placed on homeowners due to increased property assessments and a possible 4-cent increase in the property tax rate. It will be.

Mr Wilson said the loss of the arena project would impact the local community. He has 20 years left on Target's lease, so there is limited square footage to expand his commercial tax base.

I think we all need to understand that it certainly limits us from an economic standpoint and from a density standpoint. [of] North Potomac Yard is part of a way to pay off the debt incurred to build the subway station, Wilson said. That property won't be developed for decades to come, which will affect how the city's economy and its real estate, and therefore its project's, economy ultimately takes shape.

Landrum agreed, warning Alexandrians against finding solutions in building office buildings and complexes. The arena proposal made approximately 70 acres of land available. Currently, he has only 12 acres available.

The reason we as economic developers, and the City Council members, wanted to move forward with this is because it's one of the very few viable commercial uses in the current market, Landrum said. And since that is not on the agenda, we cannot go back to the original plan of an office. There is no demand.

And according to Landrum, the fastest growing markets right now are higher education, healthcare and entertainment. According to her, two of them are already well known in the region and only entertainment remains to fill the gap.

Landrum acknowledged that he doesn't have a pipeline of people in these areas just waiting for this deal to fall through. But we will continue to talk to people and see what kind of demand we can generate.

He also said the land cannot be planned for anything other than high-density development, as required by the 2017 North Potomac Yards Subregion Plan.

While Wilson, Landrum and others lamented the scrapping of the arena plan on March 27, Deputy Mayor Amy Jackson had already called for a different vision for the site.

[The arena project] In a statement issued March 18 expressing opposition to the arena plan, Jackson said it was not the right move for the city and that a new plan for Potomac Yards that maintains its vision of innovation is needed. Potomac Yard's location is a huge opportunity for our city, which requires a new strategy.

Jackson suggested a popular shopping center similar to the Fairfax County Mosaic District with dozens of retail stores, restaurants and services and activities for all ages would be a good long-term plan for the location. .

