Google may charge subscription fees for AI-powered searches: report





Google is reportedly considering the possibility of charging a subscription fee for its controversial AI-powered online search feature.

The subscription plan will be the first in Google's history to charge a fee for using its search engine. Google is at risk of increased scrutiny from regulators, including the Justice Department, which is in the midst of a landmark antitrust case targeting Big Tech companies that allegedly dominate the online search market. There is.

The unspecified AI search feature could be added to Google's existing premium subscription service, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Google executives have reportedly not yet made a final decision on the plan.Future releases via Getty Images

Google executives have reportedly not yet decided whether to implement the concept, but it is said to be in active development nonetheless.

The company's regular search engine remains free to use.

Ads appear in both premium and free search products.

Google said it has nothing to announce at this time regarding its plans.

Google said in a statement that it has spent years reinventing search to help people access information in the most natural way. Through our experiments with generative AI in search, we have already processed billions of queries and seen an increase in search queries across all major markets. We continued to rapidly improve our products to meet the needs of new users.

The company's shares fell about 1.5% in early trading Thursday.

The internal review is the latest sign of Google's push to integrate AI into its products. The company has been testing a so-called “search generation experience” since last year.

Google was forced to shut down Gemini AI's image tool after it started producing ahistorical images. Google Gemini

As the Post reported, lawmakers are concerned that the addition of AI-powered search could further strengthen Google's monopoly on the online search market unless regulators intervene.

A federal judge is scheduled to hear closing arguments in the Justice Department's antitrust case against Google next month, with a verdict on whether the company maintained an illegal monopoly expected later this year.

Justice Department lawyers highlighted that Google spends billions of dollars in payments to Apple and other partners to ensure that its search engine is enabled by default on most smartphones. Ta.

Google's search empire remains a major source of revenue, with online advertising sales reaching a whopping $175 billion last year alone.

This will be the first time in history that Google will charge a fee for the functionality of its search engine.Getty Images

Scrutiny over Google's AI ambitions has further intensified since February, when the company announced a highly touted update to its Gemini chatbot, which has since been linked to historical figures such as Black Vikings and Native American Founding Fathers. began to spit out inaccurate AI-generated images.

Google later disabled the image generation tool and apologized.

Despite the high-profile issue, reports last month said Apple was in talks to use Google Gemini to power some AI features on the iPhone.

One tech policy official said the negotiations were brazen to say the least.

Google is awaiting a ruling discussing similar issues regarding search defaults, and Apple itself faces imminent antitrust complaints from the Justice Department, insiders told The Post.

