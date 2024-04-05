T-Hub and Medtronic partner to drive medical innovation in Hyderabad





T-Hub, India's leading startup incubator, has announced a strategic partnership with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology. This partnership marks a major step forward in driving innovation and growth within India's dynamic health tech startup ecosystem.

This collaboration is supported by the Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center (MEIC) in Hyderabad. The center is also Medtronics' largest research and development center outside the United States. Through this partnership, MEIC will foster industry collaboration and participate in events such as CXO Roundtables and Innovation Workshops to build thought leadership in health technology R&D and immerse themselves deeply into the dynamic landscape of health technology innovation. can do. T-Hubs startups also receive valuable mentorship, sponsorship, and expert guidance from MEIC to propel their ventures toward success. In addition, MEIC employees will also have the opportunity to participate in customized entrepreneurship workshops organized by T-Hub.

India's health technology sector is experiencing rapid growth, with over 8,000 startups valued at around $2 billion, expanding at an impressive rate of nearly 40%. 1 This sector is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2025, and the partnership with T-Hub and Medtronic is poised to further accelerate this growth trajectory.

Echoing this sentiment, Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, said: “Through our partnership with Medtronic, T-Hub continues our mission of incubating startups and driving innovation in health tech. Together, we will accelerate growth and support health tech startups. We are confident that we can increase our impact and pave the way to a brighter, healthier future for all.”

Commenting on the partnership, Divya Prakash Joshi, MEIC Vice President and Site Leader, said: MEIC has been contributing to global healthcare excellence in Hyderabad for over a decade, and our team of dedicated engineers leverages innovative ideas to develop solutions that improve patient outcomes. I have produced it. Through this strategic partnership with T-Hub, we aim to leverage our expertise and resources to support health tech startups in India, foster a culture of innovation and drive growth in the sector.

MEIC currently employs more than 900 engineers and provides software engineering solutions and other engineering expertise in the areas of embedded and enterprise software, product security, data engineering, systems engineering, mechanical and hardware design, quality and regulation. The company supports many of Medtronic's global business units. . This partnership is expected to significantly impact and advance the health technology sector, foster innovation, and contribute to the growth of healthcare technology.

