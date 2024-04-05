Corals can bounce back after a heatwave, but only if there is enough time between them.





Marine heatwaves of varying severity have been observed in Australian waters during the summer months, but new research on remote coral reefs in the north-west shows that coral reefs are suffering from bleaching caused by heatwaves and other disturbances. It turns out that it can be recovered as long as there is a sufficient amount. time.

The study, led by the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS), is based on data collected over 30 years at Scott Reef, a remote site located between north-west WA and Indonesia.

It covered a period of disturbances such as severe cyclones and large-scale bleaching caused by warm ocean temperatures in 2016 and 2017.

The study found a cycle of collapse and recovery, in which coral populations plummeted and then slowly regenerated.

Divers conducting research at Scott Reef.Image: Nick Teich

AIMS coral scientist Dr Luke Thomas said the discovery offered a glimmer of hope for coral reefs.

Their inherent ability to recover from disturbance speaks to the resilience of these ecosystems, he says.

The problem is that you need enough time to recover.

If bleaching occurs every year, as predicted in the future, that would be a different story.

If disturbances occur repeatedly and the corals are unable to recover, these ecosystems will collapse.

The study focused on Acropora coral, a reef-building coral, and included genetic studies showing that coral diversity is maintained over time and is an important component of coral resilience to climate change. There is.

Scott Reef suffered from coral bleaching in 2016. Image: Nick Take

Dr Thomas said the study was one of the most detailed coral monitoring studies in the world.

This is one of the few datasets that looks at how disturbance affects coral populations over time, rather than just looking at a single snapshot, he said. said.

Genetic diversity is a driver of adaptation, particularly in remote systems such as coral reefs, where populations are isolated from adjacent reefs and rely on local larval sources to maintain healthy populations. , very important.

Scott Reef provides an independent understanding of the fundamental processes of ecology and evolution. These lessons can be applied to large systems like the Great Barrier Reef.

Marine scientists are preparing for a hot summer, with ocean heat waves observed in northern Australia due to El Niño, the Indian Ocean Dipole and climate change.

Dr Thomas said Western Australia had some of the healthiest coral reefs in the world.

The health of places like Scott Reef is aided by its isolation, he explained, and benefits from good water quality and relatively low fishing levels.

Clownfish take refuge in the anemones of Scott Reef. Image: Nick Teich.

However, Dr Thomas said the long-term prognosis for coral reefs was difficult, with climate change-related disturbances predicted to increase.

Our research speaks to the current resilience of these reef systems, he said.

They are notable in that they can handle a lot of pressure and a lot of interference.

However, climate change is approaching a tipping point where corals cannot recover.

The paper comes after an aerial survey conducted by AIMS and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority confirmed that the fifth major bleaching event since 2016 is occurring across the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. was announced.

This research was funded by AIMS and Woodside Energy Ltd as operator and agent of the Browse Joint Venture (BJV). The study was published in the journal Communications Biology.

The research is a collaboration between AIMS, the University of Western Australia (UWA) and the UWA Oceans Institute.

