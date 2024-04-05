6 Google Pixel Camera Tips for Photographing Solar Eclipses





The first time you use your phone's camera shouldn't be the day you actually want to capture images, says Michael. Since this was the digital age, it didn't cost money to go and capture thousands of images to see what effect different settings had. Use the tool, test it, and become familiar with it. Practice taking photos at different times of the day to mimic the descent into darkness that occurs during a total solar eclipse. Michael suggests using the Pixel 8 Pro camera's Pro controls to test ISO, exposure time, focus, brightness, and shutter speed.

And speaking of focus settings, it can be tricky because photographing the sun can be difficult for any camera. For the best focus, try tapping where different elements in the frame meet, such as where the edge of the sky meets the sun. Once you have it, feel free to tap and hold the screen to lock focus. If tapping doesn't work, you can adjust the slider in Pro Controls to make it a fully manual option.

Keep in mind: There are no magic settings to get the perfect image, there is a lot of trial and error involved, and you have to adjust and adapt in real time as conditions change.

Click wisely or use a tripod

It doesn't hurt to bring a tripod to reduce accidental camera shake (and don't forget a Pixel mount for your phone!). However, if your suitcase is too full to fit any additional gear, that's okay. There are a few things you can do to make your phone a little more stable when you're holding it. For example, if you're a Pixel Watch user, you can use the watch's Google Camera app to remotely control your smartphone. Alternatively, you can tap the photo settings button in the bottom left of your phone's screen in the camera app and set a timer to automatically release the shutter after 3 or 10 seconds. If you practice making small, gentle pressures with your thumb before pressing the shutter button on the screen, you won't need as much force to capture the image.

leave it to the camera

The Pixel 8 camera has some pretty amazing automatic features, so start all your settings automatically and adjust from there as needed. During a solar eclipse, the sky gradually darkens as the moon slowly passes between us and the sun. Pixel phones have automatic settings that can take care of this. The screen brightness is automatically adjusted according to the lighting conditions, and the night view mode is activated automatically when the light reaches a certain level.

If you want to tinker with settings yourself, it's time to practice with Pro Controls and other Pixel 8 Pro camera settings. However, while you can take astrophotography with your Pixel smartphone, Michael advises against using it for a total solar eclipse. Because the exposure can take up to 4 minutes, and depending on your location, you can expect a total of about 4 minutes or less, and you don't want to spend that time. All in one photo of him!

Get creative

