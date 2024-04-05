LA ranks third in nation for most distracted drivers; bill would ban cell phones





MONROE, La. (KNOE) – More than 1,700 people have been killed by distracted drivers on Louisiana roads over a five-year period, the American Automobile Association reported Thursday (April 4).

Senate Bill 98, authored by Sen. Patrick McMath and recently passed by the state Senate Transportation Committee, addresses this issue. The bill would prohibit drivers from holding cellphones while driving, but they would still be able to use GPS and make and receive hands-free calls. KNOE reporter Kenya Ross investigated the impact of distracted drivers in Louisiana.

The safest method is to return to a safe location before calling. But unfortunately, the phone is of little concern at the moment. People are even FaceTiming while driving, said Don Redman, Louisiana spokesman for the American Automobile Association.

Data compiled by LSU's Center for Traffic Safety Analysis and Research shows that 41 percent of traffic fatalities are caused by distracted or inattentive drivers. The report explains that nearly a third of the victims were people other than the driver. Furthermore, the data shows that nearly half of his 48% of serious accidents over a five-year period involved distracted drivers.

According to Cambridge Mobile Telematics' cell phone usage analysis, Louisiana has the highest rate of distracted driving in the United States, ranking third nationally, and drivers in Louisiana are more likely to use their cell phones. 30% more than the US average. A recent survey of drivers by the company found that 19% admitted to using apps as a source of entertainment while driving. Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office officials said drivers should consider app management options before using their hands.

We ask that you provide a holder where you will place your smartphone on the dashboard, at least where it will be at eye level. There are apps that can use voice activation. If your car has Car Play, use Car Play… Siri… All. OPSO Capt. Larry Knight said text can be conveyed audibly.

Some people may not drive cars with the latest technology. AAA said these drivers should consider other means of communication other than holding a cell phone.

Mobile phones have options. Might use Bluetooth. The proposed bill was still allowed. Hands-free communication is still possible. This means you can use some of the technologies like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Or an earpiece, Redman said. It will just be a training period – if you are going to learn different ways of communicating.

If passed, the hands-free bill would prevent an estimated 69,000 crashes in Louisiana and save the state $73 million in economic damage, analysis shows. The bill is expected to be read and final passed in the Senate on April 8, 2024.

