Will there be a big change in adtech and martech next?





Google's parent company Alphabet is in talks to acquire marketing and CRM software provider HubSpot, according to a report from Reuters today.

And if the case is documented, it would wipe out Google's biggest acquisition, $12.5 billion, when it acquired Motorola Mobility for its Android business in 2011. HubSpot, which went public in 2014, has a market capitalization approaching $35 billion.

This acquisition will also shake up the worlds of ad tech and martech, uniting key players in each software dynamic and paving the way for a new era of digital marketing and customer engagement. Google will take on Microsoft and Salesforce in the $71 billion customer relationship management market. It also means the last of the four long-running marketing automation companies – Pardot (Salesforce), Marketo (Adobe), and Eloqua (Oracle) – will be busted.

“This is a convergence of adtech, martech, and CRM,” Zach Pines, vice president of partnerships at Formstack, told CMSWire. Pines may have expected this to eventually happen when he predicted the acquisition of Google and he Marketo in 2014, but this is exactly the case in this situation. Marketo is a privately-turned-public marketing automation provider that competed with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based HubSpot and was eventually acquired by Adobe in 2018.

“The title was 'Why Google is buying Marketo,' so it was a little off, but not bad for nine years ago,” Pines said. “…Google moving further into the marketing automation and CRM space is really big news.” Such an acquisition would make Google even more competitive with Salesforce, Pines said. “It's the entire advertising business, and over the long term it's going to be very complementary to the types of companies that HubSpot serves with its products.”

When CMSWire reached out to HubSpot regarding the potential acquisition, a HubSpot spokesperson said: As a standard practice, HubSpot does not comment on rumors or speculation. We remain focused on building a great business and serving our customers.

HubSpot is an attractive acquisition target for Google and could strengthen the company's enterprise application portfolio. According to Predrug (PJ) Yakovljevic, principal industry analyst at the Center for Technology Assessment, it is easy to integrate with Google's suite of office applications and has powerful marketing capabilities complemented by Google's analytics and search capabilities. This makes it a logical choice because it has the foundation.

“It makes sense to me that Google would enter the enterprise app space with something that's not as complex and can easily integrate with Google Office apps,” Jakovljevic said. “HubSpot seems like a good fit for that. It's a good way to compete with Microsoft, Salesforce, Adobe, Zoho, etc.”

HubSpot pioneered the inbound marketing concept, drawing thousands to its annual show named after its marketing strategy. HubSpot remains the strongest in marketing, Jakovljevic added, and Google Analytics and search can also play a role.

“Imagine using Hangouts for meetings and calls with Google GenAI,” Jakovljevic said. “HubSpot isn't strong in commerce, so I don't know if Google can help there. Don't forget to move HubSpot to Google Cloud. Also, Google will only get stronger in the data business. I might wonder if Amazon will support me, and I'm planning on acquiring Salesforce in the future.”

Pines speculated that the acquisition of Google and HubSpot could start a competition between Google and Adobe.

“I think Adobe is playing in this space, but in a different way, because not only can they use Marketo to support their martech teams, but they can use their tools to support their ad tech teams.” Pines said. “The difference is that Google is also a media company, because Google is doing the purchasing and the media. So it's going to be competitive and high-level with Adobe, but in a different way. We’re going to work on that.”

Google and HubSpot have a history

Joshua Feinberg, CEO of the Data Center Sales & Marketing Institute (DCSMI), said Google Ventures was an early investor in HubSpotin in 2011, so “it's very interesting to see Alphabet's interest.” said. Feinberg added that HubSpot and Google already have several popular integrations, including ads, Search Console, Calendar, and Gmail.

Feinberg noted HubSpot's growing interest in podcasting and video, and said incorporating YouTube capabilities could significantly expand the platform's usefulness across the marketing and sales journey. He suggested that there was. “HubSpot has shown significant interest in podcasting and video in recent years, both with their content engine/network and the tools within their platform,” Feinberg said. “Imagining YouTube Bringing YouTube Studio, Shorts, Live, and Communities into HubSpot's social tools is exciting and has a lot of potential. Many of HubSpot's customers rely on marketing across the buyer journey and flywheel. , a hub for sales, content, commerce and services.”

One potential friction Feinberg sees is that HubSpot's AI approach relies on OpenAI, which has previously partnered with Microsoft. Will things change if Alphabet owns HubSpot along with Gemini? HubSpot co-founder Dharmesh Shah is an investor in OpenAI.

Feinberg also pointed out that we are entering a post-cookie environment where attribution is highly indeterminate. How does that work in the marriage of Google and HubSpot?

People gather on the first floor of HubSpot Inbound 2023 in Boston. What is the impact for HubSpot customers?

Ace Bhattacharjya, CEO and founder of Medicalrecords.com and a HubSpot customer, reports that he has mixed feelings about this potential acquisition between Google and HubSpot. As a Boston technology startup practitioner, he said, “This is a great accomplishment for a great local company, but it's another example of a Boston company being acquired by Silicon Valley.” He also said he thought it was interesting that Google made this choice despite Federal Trade Commission Chair Lena Kearns' “anti-Big Tech bias.”

Laurie McCabe, co-founder and partner at SMB Group, also addressed the possibility of blowback from antitrust regulators over the Google-HubSpot marriage. Google has typically developed apps organically rather than through acquisitions, so it would be interesting if that happened, McCabe said.

“Google could be looking to acquire a major marketing and CRM app for small businesses, tie it to its own search ads, or exponentially expand HubSpot's growth,” McCabe said. . “HubSpot has over 200,000 customers, but that's just a drop in the bucket compared to Google Workspace for Business, which I believe has billions of customers. Google is offering this as a premium service. It may be incorporated into Workspace.”

Bhattacharjya talked about the basics of the technology and said Alphabet has an opportunity to roll it out as part of a more convenient Google Workspace, which could add a lot of value to SMB customers. “Reducing acquisition costs for HubSpot and acquiring more Google Enterprise customers will be extremely valuable for both parties. The HubSpot app ecosystem already works with many other small B2B companies. You could get shot in the arm.”

Feinberg said HubSpot was the last independent entity of the four major martech platforms of the early 2010s, citing Eloqua, Pardot and Marketo as others. “Both HubSpot founders were adamant about building a company that would be a pillar of Boston, employing thousands of people for generations,” Feinberg said. “Will HubSpot’s U.S. headquarters remain in Cambridge? Will HubSpot’s legendary cultural code remain intact? The future remains uncertain, but if Alphabet acquires HubSpot, the result could be Microsoft We can expect a scenario similar to the acquisition of LinkedIn by LinkedIn in a scenario where LinkedIn is given significant autonomy to maintain its own identity.”

Antitrust hurdles stand in the way of Google's potential acquisition of HubSpot

Google's parent company Alphabet is eyeing a landmark acquisition of HubSpot, a deal that not only promises to reshape the landscape of adtech, martech and CRM, but also brings in industry players like Microsoft and Salesforce. We are also preparing to directly challenge the major players. With HubSpot's pioneering stance in inbound marketing and the potential for strong integration with Google's suite, this acquisition has the potential to significantly enhance Google's enterprise applications and data analytics services.

But in the midst of this potentially transformative partnership, the shadow of antitrust scrutiny looms large. And not everyone strongly believes this mega-deal will continue to happen.

“I think the chances of something like this happening are very low,” said R “Ray” Wang, principal analyst and founder of Constellation Research, Inc. It seems like a logical transition.”

